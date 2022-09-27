Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Tears Into Wilder, Says He Is Not Hall of Fame Worthy: 'Frightening That He's Saying That'
Eddie is flabbergasted by Deontay Wilder’s belief that his name deserves to be etched into posterity alongside some of the greatest fighters throughout boxing history. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama was asked recently if his name deserves a spot at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, and he responded unequivocally in the affirmative.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson: Haney Clearly Top Guy At 135; Anybody Say Otherwise Definitely Hatin' On Him
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson understandably believes he’d dethrone Devin Haney if he receives the opportunity to dethrone the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion. Stevenson doesn’t dispute Haney’s status as the best lightweight in boxing, though. It’s inarguable, according to Stevenson, that Haney has earned that distinction...
Boxing Scene
Shields: I’ve Seen Mikaela Go Through The Trenches; Can Alycia Switch Up the Game Plan?
The upcoming women’s junior lightweight title unification bout between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner may come down to pure grit, according to Claressa Shields. Shields, the three division titlist and Michigan native, was recently asked who she thinks will win the contest between the heated American rivals, and while she did not answer the question head-on, she did indicate whom she believes has proven herself more in situations of extreme duress.
Boxing Scene
Connor Coyle Finishes Training Camp, Heads To London For Felix Cash Clash
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle wrapped up training and is headed to London for his October 8 showdown against Felix Cash at the O2 Arena. Under the watchful eye of Florida Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Jim McLaughlin, Coyle started camp in early August, then fought September 17 in Tampa, FL, winning an eight round unanimous decision. Following his victory, Coyle returned to the gym and focused on the game plan to defeat Cash, who's 15-0 with 10 knockouts.
Boxing Scene
Shalom: Shields-Marshall Winner Will Be Biggest Name in Female Boxing!
Promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER believes the winner of the upcoming grudge match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be the biggest star in women's boxing. Shields and Marshall will stake their undefeated records in a high-stakes unification, for the undisputed middleweight crown, on October 15 at the O2 Arena, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Helenius: Price Point For FOX Sports PPV Show Same As Cost For Ruiz-Ortiz
The price point for Premier Boxing Champions’ next FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show is the same as it cost for fans to watch PBC’s most recent event on that platform. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the suggested retail price for the four-fight show headlined by heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius on October 15 is $74.99. The pay-per-view show in which former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in the 12-round main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles cost consumers the same amount as the Wilder-Helenius card.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I'm Here To Make Nothing But Great Fights
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is looking to make the biggest fights possible, as the 36-year-old boxer continues his career in the coming weeks. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he was stopped in the eleventh round of his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Sebastian Fundora Putting in Work For Carlos Ocampo Clash
Unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora offered a clear warning to the rest of the 154-pound division as he prepares to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
Benn's Trainer Does Not Expect Weigh-In Drama With Eubank Jr.
Tony Sims, the head trainer for welterweight contender Conor Benn, is expecting Chris Eubank Jr. to make weight for their upcoming catch-weight showdown. Benn will move up in weight to face Eubank Jr. at 157-pounds, next Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. There is also a rehydration limit in...
Boxing Scene
Carlos Adames: Not Just Munguia, Charlo, The Entire Middleweight Division Is Avoiding Me
Carlos Adames’ name is rarely mentioned when boxing’s middleweight champions and other top fighters in the 160-pound division discuss potential opponents. The Dominican contender legitimized himself as one of the sport’s top middleweights when he out-pointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their 10-rounder last December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Defeating Derevyanchenko by majority decision only made him a higher-risk, low-reward proposition, according to Adames.
Boxing Scene
Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit
Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday’s ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano’s first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
Boxing Scene
Ronny Reyes Aims To Impress at "Rockin' Fights" at The Paramount
What makes a great fighter nickname? Some fighters like Star Boxing’s Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera are given a nickname from their childhood that just sticks. Others are bestowed a nickname that fits the fighters out of the ring persona, like Star Boxing’s former WBO World Champion, “The Common Man” Joe Smith Jr. Then there are those that are given a nickname based on a fighter’s style inside the ring – enter, “RUTHLESS” RONNY REYES (New York, NY 1-0).
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Describes Altercation With Tank 'In the Club', Says 'He Just Wanted To Seem Tough’
Ryan Garcia may have gotten an unintentional preview for the fight he has famously clamored for. The popular lightweight contender from Victorville, California, revealed during an Instagram Live session that he had a run-in with his nemesis, Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis. The two fighters have been throwing periodic hints on social media suggesting that they may meet in the ring by the end of the year.
Boxing Scene
Zepeda-Prograis Vacant WBC Title Fight Eyed For November 26 in Southern California
Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis will move forward with their vacant WBC junior welterweight title fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that MarvNation Promotions has set aside a date of November 26 for the title fight claimed by the Southern California-based outfit during a recent purse bid hearing. An exact venue was not established as this goes to publish, though a strong possibility is for the fight to land at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fight is expected to headline an independent but moderately priced Pay-Per-View event.
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney: I Really Believe I Have What It Takes To Beat Everyone In 118-Pound Division
Jason Moloney is confident that the third time will be a charm. The goal of becoming a first-time bantamweight titlist is well within reach for the still relevant contender, who is a win away from reentering the title mix. Moloney will next face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator set for October 15 at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera To Face Jerry Perez on Wilder-Helenius Undercard
Michel Rivera has spent most of the year pushing for a title shot or a major fight. For now, the unbeaten lightweight contender will settle for a stay-busy affair. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Rivera will return to the ring on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. His likely opponent will be Jerry Perez, pending approval from the New York State Athletic Commission for a fight that will come in support of the Fox Sports/Fite TV Pay-Per-View portion of the evening.
Boxing Scene
Haney on Kambosos: I Don't Feel if He Loses to Me He Goes into Retirement
Devin Haney thinks George Kambosos has a bright future ahead of him — it just won’t include a scenario in which the Aussie beats him inside the ring. Haney, the undisputed lightweight champion from Oakland, California, recently responded to hints from Kambosos that he may consider retirement in the event that he fails to come up with the win in their upcoming rematch Oct. 15 (USA) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
Boxing Scene
Luis Nery Now Faces David Carmona On October 1 in Tijuana; Eyes Title Fight With Stephen Fulton
Luis Nery has a new opponent for a stay-busy fight ahead of plans for another junior featherweight title run. The former two-division titlist will now face countryman and three-time title challenger David Carmona this Saturday in Nery’s hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. The bout serves in supporting capacity on a show paying tribute to Jackie Nava (39-4-4, 16KOs), the former bantamweight and unified junior featherweight titlist who will face Argentina’s Gloria Elena Yancaqueo (10-11-3, 3KOs) in the final fight of her incredible 21-year pro career.
