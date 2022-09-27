Read full article on original website
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
Junior Warriors take road victory over Hampton M.S.
Happy Valley Middle School took to the road for the second week in a row and came away with a big victory. Last week HVMS knocked off Cloudland MS 22-14 and on Thursday toppled Hampton Middle School 28-6 to improve to 5-1 on the season. “They played well, they were...
Cloudland falls to West Greene on the road
The West Greene Buffaloes and the Cloudland Highlanders were ready to play while watching for the storm to move in last night in Mosheim. Cloudland won the toss and elected to receive. Their first possession was short-lived as it was a three and out, and they punted. West Greene opened up play with a quarterback keeper for a first down. However, on the following snap, Cloudland linebacker Cayden Clarke sacked Jaden Gregg in the backfield.
Warriors take road win over Panthers
Happy Valley Warriors leave Cumberland Gap with a conference win. The Happy Valley Warriors traveled to Cumberland Gap on Friday night to take on the Cumberland Gap Panthers for a conference match-up. The Warriors come out on top with a hard-fought 35-32 victory. The victory raises Happy Valley’s record to 1-2 in conference play and 2-5 overall and moves them out of a last-place tie in Region 1-2A. Cumberland Gap falls to 0-2 in the conference and 2-4 overall for the season. The Warriors will look to take the momentum from this game to Johnson County on Friday night, October 7, when they take on the Longhorns in a non-conference game. Game time is 7:30 pm.
Cyclones defeat conference foe East for Homecoming victory
The Elizabethton Cyclones were looking to bring a lot of energy early to build a big lead to avoid any letdown for the culmination of Homecoming Week 2022 when they hosted the Sullivan East Patriots at Citizens Bank Stadium. Running out to a 49-14 halftime lead, the Cyclones never looked...
Jr. Cyclones stun Greeneville on final drive of game
Football coaches always preach that the game is never over until it’s over. That lesson proved valuable on Wednesday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium as the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones scored with four seconds left in the contest to stun the visiting Greeneville Middle School Greene Devils 22-16. Greeneville...
Betsy Cadets make history
EHS Navy National Defense Cadet Corps made history by competing in the program’s first marksmanship competition. On Saturday, Sept. 24, cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou and Rylee Phillips traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville to shoot in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener” match. The cadets were shooting against 23 teams from Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The EHS Cadets represented the unit and school well in their first marksmanship competition. Cadet Holly Galyon finished as the team’s high shooter.
Thursday night high school football scores
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather. Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games: Northeast Tennessee Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 Southwest Virginia Narrows 29, Holston 27 Northwood […]
I love a (homecoming) parade…
In 1932, Harry Richman composed and sang a song called “I Love a Parade.” Little did Richman know that years later that as people gather for a parade to celebrate many different things, the song automatically pops into the mind of those attending. On Thursday evening, the song...
Jeff William Kyte
Jeff William Kyte, 85, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Edward and Edyth Shell Kyte. Jeff was a 60+ year Mason, a four-time pastmaster and Shriner. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, family, friends and Masonic...
Annual Dino Senesi Golf Classic to tee off October 14
Fundraiser Providing Critical Funding for the Youth of Carter County. The 28th Annual Dino Senesi Memorial Golf Classic, presented by Citizens Bank, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Elizabethton Golf Course. Proceeds raised by the event will benefit the more than 500 members of the Boys & Girls Club in Elizabethton. Registration will start at 11v a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston, a life we loved, quietly and peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on September 30, 2022 at Sycamore Springs of Elizabethton, Tenn. Hellen was born on December 3, 1923 to the late George Keller and Grace Hoss Keller in the Shell Creek community where she made her home until moving to Elizabethton.
Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen
Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
Travis Tritt not able to perform at Country Thunder due to Hurricane Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say. “As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending […]
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Happy Valley student’s SAT score earns National Merit honors
Happy Valley High School’s Gracyn Carter was recently named a National Merit Semi-Finalist, a title given to high school sophomores and juniors who score exceptionally high on the SATs. Carter said she was informed of the honor on Sept. 14 after scoring an impressive 1560 out of 1600 on...
Robin Marie Swinson
Robin Marie Swinson, 60, Mountain City, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Robin was a lifelong resident of Carter and Johnson County. She a member of Elk Mills Christian Church. Robin had a witty and loving sense of humor who loved her family dearly, especially her...
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
‘Highly intoxicated’ Johnson City man faces charges after UT football game
A 30-year-old Johnson City man is facing charges stemming from an encounter with first responders during the Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
The Edwards Family at New Liberty
The Edwards Family from Burnsville, N.C., will present special singing Sunday at 10:45 a.m. for the homecoming service at New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. New Liberty Free Will Baptist is located at 113 Peters Hollow Road in the Stoney Creek community near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.
