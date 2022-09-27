ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Viewers delight in Tolkien’s brutal takedown of a 50s adaptation as fans look to Adar for answers about the light of the Valar

Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly approaching the climax of its first season, and fans aren’t quite sure what to expect. A number of details sprinkled throughout the season’s first half are clearly significant, and will certainly come back around at some point, but fans remain in the dark about the true purpose of things like Theo’s mysterious dagger. This, and overarching questions about the diminishing light of the Valar and its potential connections to Adar, are overtaking viewers’ minds as they await the show’s upcoming sixth episode.
TV SERIES
Did we just witness the birth of one of Middle-earth’s most vital locations in ‘Rings of Power?’

WARNING: The article below contains spoilers for episode six of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Going into episode six of The Rings of Power, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the big event of the episode was going to be the battle to protect the Southlands against Adar’s forces. Most of the episode is spent on that battle, and after the Southlander’s defense seems to fail, we see the Numenorians ride into battle and ultimately defeat the orcs.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hobbits#Rings Of Power#Ancestors#Video Game#Harfoots#Tolkien
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming

As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
MOVIES
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming

These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
MOVIES
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration

Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
MOVIES
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus

If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
MOVIES
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans analyz parallels from gritty childbirth scenes to the quality of Kingsguards

We once again find ourselves in the time window when we have to kick our heels waiting for the next House of the Dragon episode to invite us back to Westeros. In the meantime, the fandom and the internet have been busy over the past day discussing the Seven Kingdoms and the numerous parallels that have already popped up in the prequel series.
TV SERIES
How many books are in the ‘Shadow and Bone’ series? Here is how to read the Grishaverse in order

Netflix invited a horde of new fans into the Grishaverse with the release of Shadow and Bone, a series that combines two of Leigh Bardugo’s beloved series. The books the delightful Netflix series is based on have been popular among readers for just under a decade, with the first book — also titled Shadow and Bone—releasing in the summer of 2012. The years since have seen Bardugo put out a handful of additional releases, the majority of which take place in the sprawling world she created.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
MOVIES
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of

As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene

Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
MOVIES
Even the worst blockbusters of all-time can find love through unintentional hilarity

Ever since Steven Spielberg and George Lucas changed cinema forever through the respective releases of Jaws and Star Wars in 1977, big budget blockbusters have arrived at regular intervals to deliver grandstanding spectacle on an increasingly epic scale. The best ones don’t tend to make the most money, though, but the worst do have a habit of bombing spectacularly.
MOVIES

