Man injured after shooting on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Mound early Friday morning. Memphis Police Department says the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue. The victim died on the scene. According to MPD, the driver...
Two men steal $800 in clothing from Kohl’s, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help with information on two men who walked into Kohl’s and left without paying. On Sep. 28, two men walked into the Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway, in Cordova. The two stole $800 worth of clothing, then...
actionnews5.com
Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
actionnews5.com
Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
actionnews5.com
1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after crash on White Station Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating its third fatal pedestrian crash this week. According to a spokesperson for the department, the driver was on White Station Road when they struck a curb, two parked cars, two pedestrians and a tree. One of the pedestrians died. The second...
Woman dead after relative shows up to settle score at Whitehaven apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and several apartments were shot up when a fight turned into retaliatory gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex this week. Police say it began around 6 in the evening of Sept. 26 with a fight between two men at the Bent Tree Apartments on Brierpark Drive. One of […]
Crime concerns on Mud Island after house set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mud Island property owner is raising concerns about crime in the area after his rental home on Island Place was set on fire early Wednesday morning. Police said it appeared someone threw some sort of incendiary device onto the second-floor balcony of the house. The man who rents the home said […]
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
desotocountynews.com
Teenager accused in shooting
A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
Police search for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help looking for a missing Memphis man. Dwane Douthet, 30, has been missing since September 7, 2022. Police say Douthet is currently homeless and hasn’t been seen by friends or family in weeks. If you have any information, call the MPD Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.
actionnews5.com
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to recover from severe injuries after a car wreck back in July. For the past three months, 17-year-old M’Leia Allen has been recovering from severe facial and body burns,...
One roofer killed, another injured when driver plows into job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are raising money for the family of a Honduran man killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Chris Whitten said Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Elvin […]
TDOT worker killed after being struck on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker with the Tennessee Department of Transportation has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 55. Police said at 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Friday afternoon, TDOT released […]
Two dead after separate crashes early Thursday morning in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is now re-opened on Austin Peay Hwy. after a deadly early morning accident involving a tractor trailer. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 3:21 a.m. at Austin Peay and Joslyn, just north of Yale. Memphis Police said one person died at the scene.
Suspects allegedly steal cash from local Piccadilly, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after allegedly stealing money from a local restaurant. On Sept. 17, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery at a Piccadilly at 4996 Stage Rd. An employee said she was at the cash register counting money,...
Man found shot to death near Hollywood area in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street near Chelsea Ave just after 8:15 a.m. Investigators said the victim was found dead at the scene.
Man threatens to shoot ex-wife, beats her with a hammer: police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing attempted murder charges after an altercation with his ex-wife turned violent. Billy James showed up unannounced at his estranged ex-wife’s home on September 28 while she was sitting on the front porch. James was asked several times by his former wife to leave the property and […]
