Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Mound early Friday morning. Memphis Police Department says the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue. The victim died on the scene. According to MPD, the driver...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after crash on White Station Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating its third fatal pedestrian crash this week. According to a spokesperson for the department, the driver was on White Station Road when they struck a curb, two parked cars, two pedestrians and a tree. One of the pedestrians died. The second...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crime concerns on Mud Island after house set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mud Island property owner is raising concerns about crime in the area after his rental home on Island Place was set on fire early Wednesday morning. Police said it appeared someone threw some sort of incendiary device onto the second-floor balcony of the house. The man who rents the home said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Teenager accused in shooting

A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Police search for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help looking for a missing Memphis man. Dwane Douthet, 30, has been missing since September 7, 2022. Police say Douthet is currently homeless and hasn’t been seen by friends or family in weeks. If you have any information, call the MPD Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to recover from severe injuries after a car wreck back in July. For the past three months, 17-year-old M’Leia Allen has been recovering from severe facial and body burns,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One roofer killed, another injured when driver plows into job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are raising money for the family of a Honduran man killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Chris Whitten said Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Elvin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TDOT worker killed after being struck on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker with the Tennessee Department of Transportation has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 55. Police said at 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Friday afternoon, TDOT released […]
WREG

Man threatens to shoot ex-wife, beats her with a hammer: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing attempted murder charges after an altercation with his ex-wife turned violent. Billy James showed up unannounced at his estranged ex-wife’s home on September 28 while she was sitting on the front porch. James was asked several times by his former wife to leave the property and […]
MEMPHIS, TN

