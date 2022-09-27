Read full article on original website
Tennessee funneling resources to eradicate rape kit backlog
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In response to nationwide criticism about major delays in rape kit testing, the state is spending millions of dollars to staff up Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) forensic labs, and the federal government is sending aid, too. Tennessee’s three state forensic labs are taking anywhere from...
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee deployed 1,200 soldiers and airmen to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. On Wednesday, three Tennessee UH-60 Black Hawks arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., to support Hurricane Ian’s response efforts. Now, the 17 airmen are stationed in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Southwest Florida International Airport.
actionnews5.com
Local agencies ready to assist Hurricane Ian relief effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Tennessee authorities stepped up to support and aid those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, flooding homes, streets and cutting power to thousands. Federal emergency agencies are already on the ground along with the military, volunteers and other...
WDEF
22 year old convicted of child molestation
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
actionnews5.com
Gov. Lee announces dozens new TBI forensic lab positions amid rape kit backlog
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee along with other state legislators announced that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will be adding more forensic lab positions to help expand testing capacity amid the state’s rape kit backlog. The new positions, which include scientists, technicians and administrative support,...
13-year-old Tennessee boy with cerebral palsy reportedly starved to death
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- An autopsy report has revealed that a severely underweight 13-year-old living in unsafe conditions died of malnutrition. On July 6, the Clarksville Police Department and emergency officials responded to a call at a home on Virginia Terrace, where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced dead. A month later, Kadaris' mom, Cheyenne Maddox, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child.
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
actionnews5.com
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman originally from Arizona has been sentenced in Shelby County for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. Adalinda Saucedo, 28, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on Thursday. According to information presented in court, on Jan. 24, an agent with...
actionnews5.com
TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has confirmed that an on-duty TDOT worker was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection while inspecting the bridge. Police say the worker did not survive. The driver stayed at the scene. The incident happened near 12:45...
WSMV
Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
actionnews5.com
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
Mississippi man sentenced after shooting extended family member
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of shooting an extended family member in August 2020. According to the State of Alabama, Eric Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to the first-degree assault of an Ethelsville man. Jennings drove from Mississippi on the morning of Aug. […]
newstalk987.com
Governor Lee Authorizes Deployment of Soldiers from Tennessee National Guard to Help in Florida
Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to. support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow (Wednesday). Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their respective commands and...
Daily Beast
Tennessee Tot Evelyn Boswell Was Suffocated by Blanket and Foil, Pathologist Testifies
Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old girl whose weeks-long disappearance in 2020 ended in heartbreak after her remains were found on family-owned property, was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil, a forensic pathologist testified. The revelation was made Friday at a hearing to discuss which photos can be used...
Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Rusty Lynn wishes that his uncle had given deputies in northeast Georgia another choice....
