Ian Shows the Risks and Costs of Living on Barrier Islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents' house was among those destroyed by the storm that killed at least two people there,...
Chicago Volunteers Depart for Florida to Rescue Animals Impacted By Hurricane Ian
Staff members and volunteers from animal shelters across the country are mobilizing to help rescue dogs and cats impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Many of the animals are now waiting to be transported to other shelters, including here in Chicago. “We’re gonna start tonight and tomorrow by driving...
Photos of Hurricane Ian Damage Show Beaches and Homes Destroyed, Roads Demolished
Hurricane Ian was over southwest Florida for only a few hours. It will take months to clean up all the damage. Maybe longer. And some of the destruction can’t be cleaned up at all. From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights...
Florida Resident Secured Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed and Gave Him a Life Jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
PAWS Chicago To Rescue Over 40 Dogs and Cats From Areas Impacted by Hurricane Ian
In the wake of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian, PAWS Chicago is organizing an effort to rescue 42 dogs and cats from areas impacted by the storm through a partnership with two Florida animal shelters. Humane Society Naples and Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers are teaming...
