Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

West Alexandria Twin Valley South blanks New Lebanon Dixie

West Alexandria Twin Valley South's defense throttled New Lebanon Dixie, resulting in a 62-0 shutout at New Lebanon Dixie High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on October 1, 2021 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School. For more, click here.
NEW LEBANON, OH
Richland County, OH
richlandsource.com

Ministry of defense: St. Marys blanks Kenton

A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Marys squeeze Kenton 55-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave St. Marys a 28-0 lead over Kenton.
KENTON, OH
richlandsource.com

‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates

MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Comeback kids: Grove City finds a way to beat Westerville Central

Grove City slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Westerville Central 24-10 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. The start wasn't the problem for Westerville Central, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Grove City through the end of the first quarter.
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Loudonville holds off Fredericktown

Loudonville topped Fredericktown 38-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 21-21 tie through the first quarter.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon outclasses Middletown

Massillon turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Middletown at Massillon on September 30 in Ohio football action. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Middletown after the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers hold off Arrows in OCC thriller

ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium. Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 27,...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Caledonia River Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Marion Harding

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Caledonia River Valley's performance in a 48-11 destruction of Marion Harding in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Caledonia River Valley drew first blood by...
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Powell Olentangy Liberty outlasts Upper Arlington in overtime classic

Upper Arlington was so close, but not close enough as Powell Olentangy Liberty was pushed to overtime before capturing a 28-27 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. In recent action on September 16, Upper Arlington faced off against Groveport Madison and Powell Olentangy Liberty took...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Highland engineers impressive victory over Shelby

Highland's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 44-20 win over Shelby on September 30 in Ohio football. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Marion Elgin earns solid win over Morral Ridgedale

Marion Elgin trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 28-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30. Marion Elgin jumped in front of Morral Ridgedale 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
MARION, OH

