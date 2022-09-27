Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
richlandsource.com
ODNR officials, riders roll into new mountain bike trails at Mohican State Park
PERRYSVILLE — His words were short and to the point Friday.
richlandsource.com
West Alexandria Twin Valley South blanks New Lebanon Dixie
West Alexandria Twin Valley South's defense throttled New Lebanon Dixie, resulting in a 62-0 shutout at New Lebanon Dixie High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on October 1, 2021 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Wooster writes off Mt. Vernon with nothing but zeroes
Wooster's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Mt. Vernon 48-0 at Mt. Vernon High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Wooster stormed in front of Mt. Vernon 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: St. Marys blanks Kenton
A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Marys squeeze Kenton 55-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave St. Marys a 28-0 lead over Kenton.
richlandsource.com
‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates
MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Toledo Christian renders Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic's offense pointless
Toledo Christian didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic's attack in a virtuoso 47-0 performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 1. The last time Toledo Christian and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic played in a 16-12 game...
richlandsource.com
Comeback kids: Grove City finds a way to beat Westerville Central
Grove City slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Westerville Central 24-10 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. The start wasn't the problem for Westerville Central, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Grove City through the end of the first quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Loudonville holds off Fredericktown
Loudonville topped Fredericktown 38-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 21-21 tie through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder dismantles Springfield Kenton Ridge
Plain City Jonathan Alder showed top form to dominate Springfield Kenton Ridge during a 49-16 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Springfield Kenton Ridge.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Carey writes off Sycamore Mohawk with nothing but zeroes
Carey sent Sycamore Mohawk home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 48-0 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Carey a 7-0 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Richwood North Union roars to big win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Impressive was a ready adjective for Richwood North Union's 48-14 throttling of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Richwood North Union a 27-7 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Newcomerstown's defense bottles New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic's attack
Newcomerstown's defense was a brick wall that stopped New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic cold, resulting in a 30-0 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30. Newcomerstown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Massillon outclasses Middletown
Massillon turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Middletown at Massillon on September 30 in Ohio football action. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Middletown after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Tygers hold off Arrows in OCC thriller
ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium. Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 27,...
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Marion Harding
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Caledonia River Valley's performance in a 48-11 destruction of Marion Harding in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Caledonia River Valley drew first blood by...
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty outlasts Upper Arlington in overtime classic
Upper Arlington was so close, but not close enough as Powell Olentangy Liberty was pushed to overtime before capturing a 28-27 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. In recent action on September 16, Upper Arlington faced off against Groveport Madison and Powell Olentangy Liberty took...
richlandsource.com
Highland engineers impressive victory over Shelby
Highland's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 44-20 win over Shelby on September 30 in Ohio football. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dresden Tri-Valley defeats Warsaw River View in lopsided affair
Dresden Tri-Valley stomped on Warsaw River View 44-14 at Dresden Tri-Valley High on September 30 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 6-0 lead over Warsaw River View.
richlandsource.com
Marion Elgin earns solid win over Morral Ridgedale
Marion Elgin trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 28-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30. Marion Elgin jumped in front of Morral Ridgedale 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Comments / 1