Ronald "Ron" Day, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, OH. Born August 23, 1934 in Shelby, Ohio he was the son of Gabriel “Gabe”and Bessie Beatrice (Holycross) Day. He married Thelma Irene Day in June 1965 and they were together for 47 years. They raised 6 children together. He was employed as a printer/foreman by Shelby Salesbook (Shelby Business Forms, GAF, Uforma) from 1951 through 1983. Ron started his printing company in 1969, Ron's Litho of Mansfield, Ohio, which he co-owned with his wife, Irene until she passed away in 2012, retiring after 61 years.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO