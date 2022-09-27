Read full article on original website
Ronald "Ron" Day
Ronald "Ron" Day, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, OH. Born August 23, 1934 in Shelby, Ohio he was the son of Gabriel “Gabe”and Bessie Beatrice (Holycross) Day. He married Thelma Irene Day in June 1965 and they were together for 47 years. They raised 6 children together. He was employed as a printer/foreman by Shelby Salesbook (Shelby Business Forms, GAF, Uforma) from 1951 through 1983. Ron started his printing company in 1969, Ron's Litho of Mansfield, Ohio, which he co-owned with his wife, Irene until she passed away in 2012, retiring after 61 years.
Prairie Peddler brings fall tradition to north central Ohio
BUTLER -- Every autumn I look forward to Prairie Peddler. I like all of it, the wood burning under the huge kettle pots, the fair food stands that include comfort items like chicken and noodles, biscuits and gravy, French fries, corn on the cob, turkey legs, wood-fired pizza, cobblers, brownies and ice cream.
James "Jim: Miller
BUTLER: James (Jim) H. Miller, of Butler, Ohio, was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975. Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his gameday nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.
Blank check: Wooster writes off Mt. Vernon with nothing but zeroes
Wooster's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Mt. Vernon 48-0 at Mt. Vernon High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Wooster stormed in front of Mt. Vernon 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Ministry of defense: St. Marys blanks Kenton
A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Marys squeeze Kenton 55-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave St. Marys a 28-0 lead over Kenton.
West Alexandria Twin Valley South blanks New Lebanon Dixie
West Alexandria Twin Valley South's defense throttled New Lebanon Dixie, resulting in a 62-0 shutout at New Lebanon Dixie High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on October 1, 2021 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School. For more, click here.
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
Caledonia River Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Marion Harding
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Caledonia River Valley's performance in a 48-11 destruction of Marion Harding in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Caledonia River Valley drew first blood by...
Stop sign: Toledo Christian renders Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic's offense pointless
Toledo Christian didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic's attack in a virtuoso 47-0 performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 1. The last time Toledo Christian and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic played in a 16-12 game...
Powerhouse performance: Richwood North Union roars to big win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Impressive was a ready adjective for Richwood North Union's 48-14 throttling of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Richwood North Union a 27-7 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.
Loudonville holds off Fredericktown
Loudonville topped Fredericktown 38-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 21-21 tie through the first quarter.
Blank check: Carey writes off Sycamore Mohawk with nothing but zeroes
Carey sent Sycamore Mohawk home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 48-0 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Carey a 7-0 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.
Bent but not broken: Reynoldsburg weathers scare to dispatch Newark
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Reynoldsburg didn't mind, dispatching Newark 13-7 on September 30 in Ohio football. In recent action on September 16, Reynoldsburg faced off against Pickerington North and Newark took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on September 16 at Newark High School. Click here for a recap.
Highland engineers impressive victory over Shelby
Highland's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 44-20 win over Shelby on September 30 in Ohio football. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
Tygers hold off Arrows in OCC thriller
ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium. Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 27,...
Plain City Jonathan Alder dismantles Springfield Kenton Ridge
Plain City Jonathan Alder showed top form to dominate Springfield Kenton Ridge during a 49-16 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Springfield Kenton Ridge.
Comeback kids: Grove City finds a way to beat Westerville Central
Grove City slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Westerville Central 24-10 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. The start wasn't the problem for Westerville Central, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Grove City through the end of the first quarter.
Dresden Tri-Valley defeats Warsaw River View in lopsided affair
Dresden Tri-Valley stomped on Warsaw River View 44-14 at Dresden Tri-Valley High on September 30 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 6-0 lead over Warsaw River View.
Ninth-ranked Ashland roughs up Northwood
ASHLAND — Ashland University moved into the Top 10 in last week’s Division II football coaches poll. On Saturday night the Eagles looked the part. Quarterback Austin Brenner threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and the defense limited Northwood to 230 total yards in ninth-ranked Ashland’s 56-17 win at Jack Miller Stadium.
Gibsonburg dismantles Monroeville in convincing manner
The force was strong for Gibsonburg as it pierced Monroeville during Friday's 55-7 thumping at Monroeville High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Gibsonburg roared in front of Monroeville 24-0 to begin the second quarter.
