Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Audiences will return to the Planet of the Apes in 2024. Fox just announced that the title of the next film in the franchise is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and it goes into production in October. As previously reported, it’s directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) and stars Owen Teague (It, The Stand) as the primary ape. Now The Witcher’s Freya Allen has joined the cast as the main human along with Peter Macon of The Orville.
Gizmodo
Interview With the Vampire
Get a new look at Hocus Pocus 2. Jamie Lee Curtis teases her final scrap with Michael Myers in a new Halloween Ends featurette. Plus, a look at the new Orphan Black spinoff, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale. Spoilers get!. Magic. Appearing as a guest on...
Gizmodo
Armor Wars Starring Don Cheadle Will Now Be a Marvel Movie
Have you watched a Marvel Studios show on Disney+ and thought “I wish this was just a movie?” Well that just happened with development of the upcoming Armor Wars. The show, which stars Don Cheadle as War Machine, was being developed as a follow up from the events in next year’s Secret Invasion but now, it turns out, the story is being moved over to the big screen.
Gizmodo
Jurassic World Dominion
The one true mark of success in Hollywood is money, and to that end Jurassic World Dominion was a massive success. However, while the general consensus as to its quality was, let’s say, much less successful, apparently some of the choices made leading to that were made in service of the future of the franchise.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Runtime Is Almost Forever
We now know the runtime for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney has confirmed that the highly anticipated Marvel sequel has a two hour and 41-minute runtime, which is long but still shorter than Avengers: Endgame, which ran just over three hours. Ryan Coogler’s newest installment...
Gizmodo
The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in October 2022
Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. As always, we’re including the best new films and...
Gizmodo
The Crow's Long-Promised, Long Delayed Reboot Has Wrapped Production
There’ve been plenty of movie reboots in various stages of development hell over the decades, but none quite so famously as that of 1994's The Crow. In that time, there’ve been starts and stops (and stops, and stops) in getting the reboot off the ground. So when the news broke earlier this year that It’s Bill Skarsgård was set to headline in a reboot by director Rupert Sanders of Ghost in the Shell 2016 and Foundation fame, it felt like seventh verse, same as the verse...except now production on the film has wrapped.
SNL: Cecily Strong MIA From Opening Credits While Doing Play in L.A.
Do not worry that Cecily Strong has “quiet quit” Saturday Night Live, amid so many other Season 48 cast changes. Strong was absent from the new opening credits that were recently filmed in New York and which debuted during this weekend’s season-opening telecast, setting off some speculation about her whereabouts and status with the show. But the simple truth is that Strong is currently 3,000 miles away from Studio 8H headlining The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at L.A.’s Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Leigh Silverman and produced in association with SNL bossman Lorne Michaels, the one-woman show began...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘SNL’: Miles Teller Used To Recreate Cheri Oteri’s Spartan Cheerleader Role In Classic Will Ferrell Sketches
Miles Teller made his childhood dreams come true as the host of Saturday Night Live. In the Season 48 opener, the Top Gun: Maverick star revealed that as a kid he and his sister would recreate sketches at home including Will Ferrell’s classic Spartans Cheerleaders skit. However, Teller, as an eight-year-old, didn’t play Ferrell’s character but rather that of Cheri Oteri’s because he “had the frame for it” while his older sister took on Ferrell’s role. “I’m so honored to be here. Growing up, me and my family would watch SNL every week,” he said during the monologue. “My sisters and I would reenact some of the sketches and...
Gizmodo
Figrin D'an & the Modal Nodes Get a Delightful New Set of Star Wars Figures
Across the decades, there’ve been several truths established in Star Wars franchise: the Jedi doomed themselves, Skywalker men are dramatic as hell, and Figrin D’an and his band the Modal Nodes are the greatest band in the cosmos. The original Star Wars film put them on the map, and now Hasbro’s releasing a new set of action figures in celebration of the galaxy’s best jizz artists.
Gizmodo
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
This weekend a new era of one of the most iconic anime franchises around kicks off, when Gundam returns to TV with the arrival of The Witch From Mercury. A new story, a new timeline, and new characters means, also: a new generation of mechs to covet as potential model kits. But from what we’ve seen so far, what’s at the top of the pile and what can wait on the to-build list?
Gizmodo
Lower Decks' Tribute to Deep Space Nine Is Perfect Beyond Pastiche
This week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks opens with a gag about the slow, majestic grandeur of the Deep Space Nine title theme. And if that was all Lower Decks had to offer for an episode set on the iconic show’s titular space station, that might be fine, if disappointing—and in line with the first half of this season. Thankfully, the show’s re-invigoration wants it to be more than that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon Deleted Scene Hints That Daemon Is a Disaster Bi
The latest instance of House of the Dragon queer-baiting brings into focus the show’s resident lovable yet chaotic baddie Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who exudes attraction to anyone (let’s be real). Fans already have noted the sapphic implications between Alicent and Rhaenyra as being at the root of their division, and young Leanor’s love interest became a “bury your gays” tragedy. The show handles its gay characters very messily! So really, this subdued reveal doesn’t quite count.
Gizmodo
Werewolf by Night's Cast and Crew on Giving the MCU Old School Horror
Next week, Marvel Studios debuts its first ever holiday special in the form of Werewolf by Night. Directed and scored by composer Michael Giacchino, the special aims to officially take the MCU into the world of horror monsters in the supernatural by way of monster hunters Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly). But it’s not just any horror, it’s that old school, original Universal Monsters-esque black-and-white horror of the 1930s and 40s!
Gizmodo
Tarzan's Getting a New Movie, Courtesy of Sony
Tarzan isn’t exactly what you’d call a popular character in the current culture landscape. While folks age 24 and older may fondly remember the 1999 Disney movie, the most recent version of the character Warner Bros.’ 2016 film The Legend of Tarzan starring Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie, didn’t exactly have audiences clamoring for more. But since we’re doing movies for basically anything, it’s time to grab a vine and see if luck will swing twice.
Gizmodo
Everyone Stop Everything and Watch This Urusei Yatsura Trailer
Sometimes, Things Are Good. It’s not often, so it’s important to recognize when they are and celebrate those moments, which I why I absolutely beg you take two minutes out of your day to watch this trailer for the upcoming anime series Urusei Yatsura. Here’s why. Urusei...
Gizmodo
Oh No, Everything Just Went Horribly Wrong on The Rings of Power
Remember how last week I said it felt like we’d reached something of an emotional turning point in The Rings of Power, and that, in true Lord of the Rings style, our heroes had been challenged at their direst and were due for some much needed hope? Well... about that.
Comments / 0