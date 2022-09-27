ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

U.S. women top China, win fourth straight gold at World Cup

Sydney — The names on the U.S. team have changed, the Americans’ dominance has not. A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China, 83-61, on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s basketball World Cup.
SPORTS

