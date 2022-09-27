Over 120 vendors are planned to be in downtown Bellville tomorrow (Saturday) for the Market Day and Farmers Market. The Market Day on the downtown square and on Bell Street will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature over 85 booths, along with food trucks, music, wine tasting, photo ops and games. Shoppers can browse for items like jewelry, arts and crafts, collectibles, plants and antiques.

BELLVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO