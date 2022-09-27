Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING KICK-OFF MONDAY
The Caldwell High School Student Council invites the community on Monday to a Homecoming Kick-Off. Families can enjoy an evening of fun and supporting the Caldwell Hornets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Caldwell High School parking lot. Activities will include the presentation of the homecoming court and the...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL HISTORICAL SOCIETY TO HOST SCARECROW FESTIVAL
The Chappell Hill Historical Society is once again hosting the Scarecrow Festival in historic downtown Chappell Hill. The festival runs Saturday, October 8, thru Sunday, October 9. Initially a small town antique festival, the event has blossomed over the years and welcomes the fall season to Washington County. The festival...
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING COLLEGE AND CAREER FAIR
Hempstead High School is giving students the chance to explore their options when it comes to the next level of their education. The school is hosting a College and Career Fair on Tuesday from 1-3pm in the Practice Gym. Representatives from colleges, universities, and trade schools will be on hand...
kwhi.com
BLINN COLLEGE INDUCTS 5 TO HALL OF HONOR
Blinn College held their Hall of Honor Luncheon Friday to induct 5 new members. Ray Daugbjerg, Lawrence Hemann, Eunice Kelm, F.C. “Sonny” Schulte and Randy Wells were inducted into the Hall of Honor. They will be joining the 92 other recipients of the Honor since 2003. Ray Daugbjerg...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL NAMES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES AND COURT
Navasota High School has announced their homecoming queen candidates and court. The 2022 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Tayla Palmer, Connie Leal, Leah Garcia, and Justice Hearld. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Daniela Mata Borrego, Daana Mena, Janessa Bay, Monica Cienfuegos, Tailyn Minor, and Nijah Williams. The Homecoming Escorts...
kwhi.com
BLINN COLLEGE ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE CLASS WITNESSES EARTHQUAKE VIA SEISMOGRAPH
Blinn College District geology Professor Michael Dalman called it a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment. Dalman was discussing earthquakes on Monday, Sept. 19, with his environmental science class in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Innovation (STEI) Building on the Brenham Campus, explaining the data being projected onto a screen via Raspberry Shake, which provides free real-time access to seismic stations around the world.
kwhi.com
FREE SCRAP TIRE COLLECTION EVENT OCT. 8-22 AT BVR COLLECTION STATION
Washington County residents will have the opportunity next month to dispose of scrap tires at no cost to them. A free scrap tire collection event runs October 8-22 at the BVR Collection Station in Brenham at 2009 Old Chappell Hill Road. The event is open to all people who live in the county, including the cities of Brenham and Burton.
Austin school fails to meet standards during school safety audit
The Texas State School Safety Center has conducted at least 12 intruder detection audits in Austin ISD, but so far one school has failed to meet their standards.
kwhi.com
LOCAL MUSICIANS TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT SATURDAY AT CANNERY KITCHEN
Two renowned recording artists with local ties will host a free concert tomorrow (Saturday) night in Brenham. Gospel and inspirational musicians Christina Williams-Woodard and Tamesha Pruett-Ray will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the Cannery Kitchen. The two grew up in Brenham and began their music interest through Brenham ISD.
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN BELLVILLE TO HOST MARKET DAY, FARMERS MARKET SATURDAY
Over 120 vendors are planned to be in downtown Bellville tomorrow (Saturday) for the Market Day and Farmers Market. The Market Day on the downtown square and on Bell Street will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature over 85 booths, along with food trucks, music, wine tasting, photo ops and games. Shoppers can browse for items like jewelry, arts and crafts, collectibles, plants and antiques.
kwhi.com
BURTON VFD BBQ CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE FUNDRAISER
The Burton Volunteer Fire Department is holding a drive thru barbecue chicken and sausage fundraiser. The meal is being served next Sunday, October 9, from 11am-1pm at Station #2 which is located at 1687 FM 1697. Tickets are $15 each. They are only doing advanced ticket sales. If you would...
kwhi.com
SEALY HIGH SCHOOL TO PRESENT “GUYS AND DOLLS”
The Tiger Stage Company at Sealy High School is inviting the public to attend their upcoming performances of the Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls.”. The show runs from Thursday, October 6, thru Sunday, October 9, at the Thomas E. Golson Auditorium. Showtimes are 6pm on Thursday and Saturday. Then...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL VFD, CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HOST NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
The community of Chappell Hill will be taking part in this year’s National Night Out on Tuesday. This year’s event at the Chappell Hill fire station, located at 5295 FM 1155, is being hosted jointly by the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce.
365thingsaustin.com
Pumpkin Patches Around The Austin Area
It’s spooky season, and we’re ready for pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides, and all things fall! Read our list below to find our favorite pumpkin patches and fall festivals in and around the the Austin area. Indian Springs Ranch. Indian Springs Ranch is having their 2nd annual pumpkin...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATING HOMECOMING FRIDAY
Brenham High School will celebrate homecoming and crown new royalty this (Friday) evening. Homecoming Queen candidates are Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. Running for Homecoming King are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson, Jake...
kwhi.com
COLLEGE STATION HANDS CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL FIRST DISTRICT LOSS
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team lost a heartbreak three sets to two to College Station. College Station won the first set 25-22. Brenham came back and won the second set 25-22, and the third set 25-21. However, College Station rallied to win the fourth set 25-10, and the fifth set...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR SUNNY DAY HOUSE IN BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a bed and breakfast in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Sunny Day House, LLC, located at 600 South Day Street, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Sunny Day House is listed as a...
Need a quick bite to eat? Texas taco restaurant ranked among best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
