La Grange, TX

kwhi.com

CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING KICK-OFF MONDAY

The Caldwell High School Student Council invites the community on Monday to a Homecoming Kick-Off. Families can enjoy an evening of fun and supporting the Caldwell Hornets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Caldwell High School parking lot. Activities will include the presentation of the homecoming court and the...
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL HISTORICAL SOCIETY TO HOST SCARECROW FESTIVAL

The Chappell Hill Historical Society is once again hosting the Scarecrow Festival in historic downtown Chappell Hill. The festival runs Saturday, October 8, thru Sunday, October 9. Initially a small town antique festival, the event has blossomed over the years and welcomes the fall season to Washington County. The festival...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING COLLEGE AND CAREER FAIR

Hempstead High School is giving students the chance to explore their options when it comes to the next level of their education. The school is hosting a College and Career Fair on Tuesday from 1-3pm in the Practice Gym. Representatives from colleges, universities, and trade schools will be on hand...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN COLLEGE INDUCTS 5 TO HALL OF HONOR

Blinn College held their Hall of Honor Luncheon Friday to induct 5 new members. Ray Daugbjerg, Lawrence Hemann, Eunice Kelm, F.C. “Sonny” Schulte and Randy Wells were inducted into the Hall of Honor. They will be joining the 92 other recipients of the Honor since 2003. Ray Daugbjerg...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL NAMES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES AND COURT

Navasota High School has announced their homecoming queen candidates and court. The 2022 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Tayla Palmer, Connie Leal, Leah Garcia, and Justice Hearld. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Daniela Mata Borrego, Daana Mena, Janessa Bay, Monica Cienfuegos, Tailyn Minor, and Nijah Williams. The Homecoming Escorts...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN COLLEGE ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE CLASS WITNESSES EARTHQUAKE VIA SEISMOGRAPH

Blinn College District geology Professor Michael Dalman called it a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment. Dalman was discussing earthquakes on Monday, Sept. 19, with his environmental science class in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Innovation (STEI) Building on the Brenham Campus, explaining the data being projected onto a screen via Raspberry Shake, which provides free real-time access to seismic stations around the world.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

FREE SCRAP TIRE COLLECTION EVENT OCT. 8-22 AT BVR COLLECTION STATION

Washington County residents will have the opportunity next month to dispose of scrap tires at no cost to them. A free scrap tire collection event runs October 8-22 at the BVR Collection Station in Brenham at 2009 Old Chappell Hill Road. The event is open to all people who live in the county, including the cities of Brenham and Burton.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LOCAL MUSICIANS TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT SATURDAY AT CANNERY KITCHEN

Two renowned recording artists with local ties will host a free concert tomorrow (Saturday) night in Brenham. Gospel and inspirational musicians Christina Williams-Woodard and Tamesha Pruett-Ray will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the Cannery Kitchen. The two grew up in Brenham and began their music interest through Brenham ISD.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

DOWNTOWN BELLVILLE TO HOST MARKET DAY, FARMERS MARKET SATURDAY

Over 120 vendors are planned to be in downtown Bellville tomorrow (Saturday) for the Market Day and Farmers Market. The Market Day on the downtown square and on Bell Street will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature over 85 booths, along with food trucks, music, wine tasting, photo ops and games. Shoppers can browse for items like jewelry, arts and crafts, collectibles, plants and antiques.
BELLVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON VFD BBQ CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE FUNDRAISER

The Burton Volunteer Fire Department is holding a drive thru barbecue chicken and sausage fundraiser. The meal is being served next Sunday, October 9, from 11am-1pm at Station #2 which is located at 1687 FM 1697. Tickets are $15 each. They are only doing advanced ticket sales. If you would...
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY HIGH SCHOOL TO PRESENT “GUYS AND DOLLS”

The Tiger Stage Company at Sealy High School is inviting the public to attend their upcoming performances of the Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls.”. The show runs from Thursday, October 6, thru Sunday, October 9, at the Thomas E. Golson Auditorium. Showtimes are 6pm on Thursday and Saturday. Then...
SEALY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATING HOMECOMING FRIDAY

Brenham High School will celebrate homecoming and crown new royalty this (Friday) evening. Homecoming Queen candidates are Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. Running for Homecoming King are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson, Jake...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

COLLEGE STATION HANDS CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL FIRST DISTRICT LOSS

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team lost a heartbreak three sets to two to College Station. College Station won the first set 25-22. Brenham came back and won the second set 25-22, and the third set 25-21. However, College Station rallied to win the fourth set 25-10, and the fifth set...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR SUNNY DAY HOUSE IN BRENHAM

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a bed and breakfast in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Sunny Day House, LLC, located at 600 South Day Street, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Sunny Day House is listed as a...
BRENHAM, TX

