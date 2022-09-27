Peoria author publishes children's book

A new book, "Hello Friend!," by Peoria resident Laura Osland has been released by RoseDog Books.

Big Red Bird knows that making new friends can be a little scary at times. Come with her on four daily adventures to find out how she uses just a bit of kindness, understanding, and a never-give-up attitude on her search to find one, two, three, four, or more!

Either boys or girls, it does not matter, for laughter and play will be had when they gather, according to a news release.

Osland has lived in Peoria with her husband Joe and now grown children, a daughter, Ashley, and two sons, Taylor and Dylan, where she has shared her love of reading, writing, and creating since 1994.

She has a love of animals as well. Currently she has two small dogs named Pearl and Prudence. For six years she had two small cockatiels named Pistol and Petey with several other pets in between.

Osland has been an avid reader with a vivid imagination since childhood. She started creating and writing her stories in Marshalltown, Iowa, where she was born and raised, while attending Anson Elementary School, continuing on through Marshalltown High School where she later graduated from in 1984.

Osland has published three books from either winning or placing in contests that where conducted by her school system. Pausing long enough to raise her children, she has now returned to her first passion of putting her imagination to work and writing stories for children to enjoy!

Hello Friend! is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $33 (eBook $28). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7388-0.

It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit https://rosedogbookstore.com/hello-friend/ .