Los Angeles, CA

John Wall Brings Bag Full of Nike Kobe Shoes to NBA Media Day

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

NBA All-Star John Wall brought a bag full of Nike Kobe Bryant shoes to Los Angeles Clippers Media Day.

Ever since Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014, the organization has only made smart moves. However, the Clippers got downright lucky by signing free agent John Wall this summer.

The 5x NBA All-Star has battled injuries over the past few years but is healthy and ready to compete now. Yesterday was NBA Media Day, and every player brought their best pair of kicks. Except Wall literally brought a bag full of rare shoes to test out in various photo shoots.

Wall has partnered with multiple sneaker companies over his 12 years in the association. However, the veteran guard recently signed with Nike , which gives him the opportunity to wear shoes from Kobe Bryant 's signature line.

Wall amazed his teammates by bringing a bag full of rare Kobes to Media Day. Like the fictional nanny, Marry Poppins, and her magical bag, Wall continued to pull out mind-blowing shoes. Below is everything you need to know about Wall's impressive collection.

Nike Kobe Collection

John Wall sits in front of several pairs of Nike Kobe shoes.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wall's collection of Kobe's was impressive. It would be a daunting challenge to document his entire sneaker collection. Luckily, the former Slam Dunk champion only brought eight pairs.

Let's start with the kicks Wall has on his feet in the picture above. Wall is wearing the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 in the 'All-Star' colorway. The red, white, and blue shoes were last released in 2016 for a retail price of $150. They now have an average resale price of $297 .

The first three shoes on the top left row are all player-exclusive (PE) colorways that were never released to the public. We see two pairs of Kobe 5 Protros and one pair of Kobe 6 Protro shoes.

From there, we have the Kobe 4 'Prelude' and another pair of Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 shoes. Finally, the bottom left row shows the Kobe 5 'Prelude' and the Kobe 7 'What The.'

Wall is not playing fair with his sneaker collection, and we hope to see him being unfair on the court again this season. The 32-year-old has the talent. He just needs some good luck with his health. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks all year round for your sneaker news.

