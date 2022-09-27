ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry Was ‘Incensed’ After Being Denied Meeting With Queen Elizabeth II to Discuss Royal Exit, New Book Claims

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Insight into the past. A new book claims that Prince Harry was furious when he was denied a meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II about his proposed exit from the royal family, a new book claims.

While the Duke of Sussex, 38, and Meghan Markle were spending the December 2019 holidays in Canada, Harry tried to set up a discussion with his grandmother, according to Valentine Low‘s book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

“Harry seemed to be under the impression that they could just sort it out by email before he and Meghan got back to London on January 6, [2020],” read an excerpt published by The Times on Sunday, September 25. “The reply they got, however, was that this would require a proper family conversation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUKdq_0iC5MnHg00
Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II. Victoria Jones/AP/Shutterstock; Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

According to Low, who is a royal correspondent for the U.K. newspaper, the Invictus Games founder and the Suits alum, 41, were told that no such conversation could occur until January 29. “This went down incredibly badly,” the excerpt continued. “It fed into the narrative that they were not being taken seriously by the palace machinery, or by the rest of the family.”

The BetterUp CIO then reportedly tried to set up a meeting with Elizabeth on his own, but that attempt also failed.

“The message was conveyed to him that the queen had been confused about her diary, and was no longer available,” Low wrote. “Harry was incensed, because it was not true: the courtiers had got in the way, it seemed, because they saw the meeting with the queen as an attempt to pick the queen off before Harry started talks with the rest of the family.”

After he was denied a meeting with the monarch, Harry allegedly considered driving straight from the London airport to Sandringham, where the royal family spends Christmas, so he could speak to his grandmother. “He eventually dropped the idea, but it was a sign of his frustration that he even contemplated such a move,” Low added.

Two days after their return to the U.K., Harry and Meghan — who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 15 months — announced their plans to step down as senior working royals.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the duo wrote in a joint statement in January 2020. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple didn’t receive the queen’s “official blessing” for releasing the statement. “It’s not that they didn’t care — it was a miscommunication,” the source added.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth died at age 96 while at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The Telegraph later reported that Harry found out about her death just five minutes before it was announced to the world. According to the outlet, King Charles III called Harry when he was still on his way to Balmoral Castle, but by the time he landed, Buckingham Palace had already announced the news.

A spokesperson for the king, 73, reacted to the report in a rare statement to the Daily Mail, hours before the queen’s September 19 funeral. “The public was only informed after every family member had been informed,” read the statement, which did not include any details about when Harry was given the news.

Comments / 38

Kate Parrish
4d ago

Bet that’s exactly how THEY felt after the Oprah interviews. Incensed. Furious. And more than a little mad.

Reply
39
AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
4d ago

Anything can be said after someone passes. Sadly it is often believed😩. Harry speaks what Meghan tells him. Don’t believe a word of it

Reply
18
anonymous
4d ago

he talked to her he knew the deal. that was 2 yrs ago and she has passed away he needs to move on he's got the life he wanted

Reply
12
Related
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Crown#The Times#Invictus
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
INDIA
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act

The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
U.K.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

219K+
Followers
22K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy