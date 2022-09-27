ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

VICTORY (for the most part): No tourney takeaway or suspension for Memphis Basketball in IARP/NCAA case (FULL COVERAGE LIVE).

Today, Tuesday (9/27) is essentially a victory dance day for University of Memphis basketball fans. The independent counsel (IARP) that Memphis and the NCAA used to levy a penalty in the Memphis Basketball/James Wiseman ($11,500 Penny Hardaway payment to family case) released their ruling:

The $5,000 fine is less than half the money Penny Hardaway gave to James Wiseman's family as they moved to Memphis. Full coverage LIVE NOW on 92.9 FM ESPN.

