LISTEN: The benefits of cover crops

Cover crops are plants grown to improve the condition of your garden's soil. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about the history of cover cropping, what plants to use and more helpful tips.

Make sure to subscribe to Gardening Tips on WBBM Newsradio on the Audacy app; leave us a review & rate on Apple Podcasts, too!

Want more gardening tips? Follow us on Twitter at @wbbmpodcasts and on Instagram .