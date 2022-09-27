ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LISTEN: The benefits of cover crops

By Wbbm Newsradio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

Cover crops are plants grown to improve the condition of your garden's soil. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about the history of cover cropping, what plants to use and more helpful tips.

