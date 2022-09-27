Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Tune in for week 6 gameday coverage | KFDM Tailgate Party
Sept. 30, 2022 — KFDM6 Sports is the best place to catch up on the latest high school football highlights and news in Southeast Texas!. Scroll to the bottom for Final Scores for the night. Our team provides comprehensive coverage of all the local teams, with updates, highlight reels,...
KFDM-TV
How Southeast Texas residences can register to vote right here at KFDM
BEAUMONT — KFDM/FOX4 is hosting a Drive Through Voter Registration Event in front of the station this Saturday, October 1st from 10am-3pm. This event is in partnership with League of Women Voters. Volunteer Registrars will be available to register Southeast Texas voters. You don’t even have to get out...
KFDM-TV
Survey with gender identity and sexuality questions for Indiana 4th graders draws concerns
COLUMBUS, Ind. (TND) — A survey asking Indiana students as young as fourth grade about gender identity and sexuality has two school board candidates sounding the alarm over transparency and "normalizing subjective truths." The survey, titled "Resilience Through Strength," was designed by the Search Institute and given to Bartholomew...
KFDM-TV
National Coffee Day! Chime in with pictures enjoying your coffee
TEXAS — Whether you like it black or with loads of creamer today is a day to celebrate your coffee. It is national coffee day!. Chime in with pictures sharing your morning (or mid-day) cup of coffee for a chance to be featured on our Facebook story!
Comments / 0