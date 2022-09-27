ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KFDM-TV

Tune in for week 6 gameday coverage | KFDM Tailgate Party

Sept. 30, 2022 — KFDM6 Sports is the best place to catch up on the latest high school football highlights and news in Southeast Texas!. Scroll to the bottom for Final Scores for the night. Our team provides comprehensive coverage of all the local teams, with updates, highlight reels,...
How Southeast Texas residences can register to vote right here at KFDM

BEAUMONT — KFDM/FOX4 is hosting a Drive Through Voter Registration Event in front of the station this Saturday, October 1st from 10am-3pm. This event is in partnership with League of Women Voters. Volunteer Registrars will be available to register Southeast Texas voters. You don’t even have to get out...
