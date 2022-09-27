Giovannie & The Hired Guns Drop Surprise Song “Overrated,” From Forthcoming Album ‘Tejano Punk Boyz’

I will never be mad at a surprise drop from Giovannie and the Hired Guns.

And the Texas rockers have a brand new song out today called “Overrated,” the first since signing a major label deal with Warner Music Nashville last month.

It’s the fourth song they’ve shared so far from their forthcoming major label debut album, Tejano Punk Boyz, which is slated to drop next month on October 28th.

“Overrated” is super rock and roll, and definitely has a catchy melody accompanied by frontman Giovannie Yanez’s gritty vocals that I can’t get enough of.

They’ve been playing it at live shows for a little while now, and the chorus is actually pretty funny, where Giovannie seems to be coming to terms with the end of some sort of relationship, saying this girl would never be satisfied with anything he does, even if he ended up famous:

“She’s over me, says I’m overrated

I’m such a freak, yeah I love the way she hates it

She says I’m a waste of time and I think she might be right

Even if I end up fucking famous, she’d say I’m overrated”

The other singles from Tejano Punk Boyz include head bangers like their hit “Ramon Ayala” and “I Don’t Mind,” as well as the more introspective song of deep reflection, “Can’t Answer Why.”

While this band is certainly out of the mainstream country view right now, doing their own thing down in Texas, with this new label behind them and a fast-growing, dedicated fan base, they’re definitely a group to keep your eye on.

And there’s a reason for that… they flat out rock.

Make sure you give this new one a download, I already have it on repeat:

“Overrated”

Tejano Punk Boyz Tracklist:

1. Overrated

2. Ramon Ayala

3. I Don’t Mind

4. Calling You Tonight

5. Can’t Answer Why

6. Shout

7. Something In The Way

8. Numb

9. The Letter

10. You and Me