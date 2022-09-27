Read full article on original website
MYRA ST.PIERRE
Myra A. Loupe St. Pierre, a retired school teacher, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cut Off, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
GALLERY: E.D. White wins showdown with Thibodaux
E.D. White pushed past Thibodaux 45-21 on Friday night, using explosive plays in the passing game and timely defense to secure the win. See photos of Friday's game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
Lafourche Parish Night Out Against Crime Block Parties Announced for Tuesday, October 4
Sheriff Craig Webre has announced a list of 15 official block party locations in Lafourche Parish for the 2022 Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be visiting each location to speak with area residents about crime prevention and neighborhood concerns. Each party will begin at 6 p.m. and last until around 9 p.m.
Colonels collapse in Natchitoches, fall to rival Demons
Up 12 with 2 minutes to go, Nicholls seemed destined to secure their first win of the season. But Northwestern State had other plans, breaking the hearts of the still-winless Colonels. Northwestern beat Nicholls 36-33 on Saturday, overcoming a 33-21 deficit in the final 94 seconds to secure the win.
GALLERY: Lutcher dominates South Lafourche in district shutout
Lutcher ran past South Lafourche on Friday night, storming to a 56-0 win over the overmatched Tarpons. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Cardinals win battle for Thibodaux while rest of Lafourche falters
Coming off of a loss and with several key players out of the lineup with injury, E.D. White football coach Kyle Lasseigne said he wanted to see how his team would respond to adversity on Friday night against Thibodaux. The coach was very, very pleased with what he saw. The...
LPSO charges 2 with attempted murder in September shooting in Raceland
Two men are charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier this month in Raceland. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that on the afternoon of September 8, 2022, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Ayo Street in Raceland. When deputies arrived, they found several bullet casing near a residence in the 500 block.
Lafourche Booking Log - September 28, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 28, 2022.
Raceland Man Charged with Rape of Two Juveniles
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man charged with the rape of two juveniles. James Griffin Jr., 59, was arrested on Wednesday. Through investigation, detectives learned Griffin had inappropriate sexual contact with two minor children. When detectives brought Griffin in for questioning, he admitted to his involvement.
Daily Arrest Log - September 29, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 29, 2022.
