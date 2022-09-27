ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomeroy, IA

New Pomeroy veterans memorial built thanks to mayor’s work

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIuVG_0iC5L27700

POMEROY, Iowa — The Pomeroy Veterans Memorial had not weathered well over the 16 years since it was constructed. The bricks with the names of area residents had crumbled and some names were not easy to read anymore.

Cindy Loots, who is now the mayor of Pomeroy, started a three-year process to replace the veterans memorial. First, she wanted to get more information about each soldier. She also wrote grants and was able to raise $50,000 to fund the project.

“I walked Union Cemetery nine times, and I walked at different seasons of the year,” said Loots, who worked to renew the monument. “If people put their military plaques on the ground they were covered by leaves, they were covered by grass in summer and they were covered by snow in the winter.”

Click here for more stories about Iowa veterans

Along the way, she collected over 700 names and stories of soldiers who served. One story was of a Vietnam veteran who lived in this area.

“His name is Kenneth Keys, he grew up in the Appalachian mountains because they hunted for all their food he started using a gun to hunt in the Appalachian mountains at eight years of age,” said Loots. “He was a really good marksman he got a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart, he also got awards from the German Army in the French Army because he was such a good marksman.”

Not all of the soldiers honored here were born in the Pomeroy area.

“We have several military people who got this far on the railroad and ended up meeting someone and got married to them and this is where they stayed,” said Loots.

Some soldiers had really interesting stories. Gordon Prange was a chief historian for general Douglas MacArthur from 1942 to 1951.

Three soldiers from the area lost their lives in the same battle.

“There are pictures of all the people who came to the funeral and at the end of the article it said the three people were the same or killed at the same time,” said Loots.

Vets’ cross-country march reaches Iowa

The soldiers who died in WWI, were Albert Albrecht, William Albrecht, August Schnell, and Niles Hoods.

“Almost everybody on here has a story,” said Loots.”  some found it from their tombstone, and I found it from a family member or some people wrote to me.”

The names were engraved into granite pillars. There is space for more names to be added for those left out or for future generations. Soldiers need to be from the Pomeroy, Jolley, or Knoke, areas of Calhoun County, Iowa.

To get in touch with Loots, you can email her at: cmloots.05@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero

CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
CARROLL, IA
Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five

Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Pomeroy, IA
City
Jolley, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down

An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism

Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
JOHNSTON, IA
1380kcim.com

Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator

This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
CARROLL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native

When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Macarthur
nwestiowa.com

Everly woman, baby die in crash by Peterson

PETERSON—A rural Everly woman expecting her fifth child died of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle rollover accident about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, near Peterson. Twenty-nine-year-old Courtney Beth Engeltjes was driving south when she lost control of her 2003 GMC Envoy, and it went off the west side of the blacktop on the 4700 mile of 130th Street about two miles north of Peterson, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com

Everly Woman Dies In Accident Near Peterson

Peterson, Iowa — An Everly woman has died as the result of an accident near Peterson on Tuesday evening. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes appears to have been southbound on M27 about four miles north of Peterson, when her 2003 GMC Envoy left the roadway to the right. They say it appears that she over-corrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
PETERSON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

BV Conservation Director Shares Linn Grove Dam Restoration Project Update

Buena Vista County Conservation Director Greg Johnson gave a Linn Grove Dam Restoration Project update to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Johnson said the department is still waiting to hear from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding an obligation issue that was first inquired about a year and a half ago. The restoration project in Linn Grove has been delayed multiple times in recent years. Johnson planned to talk to the Supervisors about additional funding requests for the project, but decided to wait a couple of weeks until he gets more information from FEMA.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Mayor#Tombstone#Appalachian Mountains#New Pomeroy#Union Cemetery#The German Army#The French Army
algonaradio.com

More Counties Expressing Concerns About Carbon Pipelines

Officials in 44 Iowa counties including Kossuth, have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the last week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll

Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
ALTOONA, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
SAC COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
kicdam.com

Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson

Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
KETV.com

Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa

A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
Western Iowa Today

Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond

(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy