Animal tranquilizer tainting drug supplies in US

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tyler Wornell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
(NewsNation) — An animal tranquilizer is appearing more frequently in drug supplies across the country, sometimes causing drug users to lose parts of their limbs.

Xylazine has been increasingly reported in the heroin and fentanyl supply in Philadelphia and Delaware, causing some people to lose fingers and toes after using what’s known as “tranq” on the street. The drug is commonly used for sedation and muscle relaxation in animals such as horses and cattle.

Researchers estimate that Xylazine is in 91% of the heroin and fentanyl supply in Philadelphia, and its prevalence is making its way west. The Detroit Free Press reported Friday that deaths involving the tranquilizer increased 87% from 2019 to 2020 in the state of Michigan.

Xylazine causes drowsiness and amnesia and can slow breathing, heart rate and blood pressure to dangerously low levels, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. When mixed with fentanyl, it can cause skin lesions and ulcers.

One person told Delaware Public Media that the initial high can be so intense as to cause users to fall and possibly injure themselves. Another told Vice News that she’s lost 40 pounds since using the drug and that it’s “eating away” at her skin.

Because it’s not an opioid, Xylazine can’t be detected by fentanyl testing strips, nor can its effects be negated by the use of naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of drug overdoses. Xylazine can knock users out for about six to eight hours, experts say, longer than most opioids.

While the use of Xylazine isn’t new — Puerto Ricans have reported using the drug since the early 2000s — its presence in fentanyl and heroin has been on the rise over the past decade. The tranquilizer was involved in 19% of all drug overdose deaths in Maryland in 2021 and 10% in Connecticut in 2020, according to one study.

According to researchers, many users ingest Xylazine accidentally and have indicated an interest in testing strips. None currently exist.

Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CBS Detroit

Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths

"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
American Council on Science and Health

The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative

Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
verywellhealth.com

Percocet (Oxycodone and Acetaminophen) – Oral

Percocet is a potent pain reliever that can lead to addiction, abuse, and overuse. Its misuse or abuse can result in overdose and death. This medication can potentially induce severe, even fatal, breathing issues. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have slow, shallow, or difficulty breathing. Avoid alcohol-containing products,...
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
Jackson Hole Radio

Plague confirmed in Wyoming

Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
The Independent

Man sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused deaths of 11 people

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl and causing the deaths of 11 people, the Department of Justice said in a statement.The sentencing verdict on Monday comes six months after Aaron Rhy Broussard, 31, was found guilty on 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury for the 2016 overdose deaths.He obtained illicit substances from China suppliers who smuggled them into the US, advertised the product on his disguise website PlantFoodUSA.Net and then mailed the drugs through the USPS, notes the DoJ. Consumers were...
