ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s request for emergency COVID, monkeypox funds missing from funding bill

By Aris Folley
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ct8p_0iC5JMby00
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged states and businesses to support vaccine mandates to avoid a surge in cases of Covid-19. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A White House request for emergency funding to support coronavirus and monkeypox response efforts is missing from the recent must-pass spending bill rolled out by Senate Democrats after staunch GOP opposition.

The White House pushed for billions in funding to bolster those efforts as part of a short-term funding bill Congress is aiming to pass this week to avert a government shutdown.

But the request has drawn considerable pushback from Senate Republicans in recent weeks, who have pushed for the funding to be offset. Republicans also expressed more opposition to the funding in light of Biden’s recent comments declaring the COVID-19 pandemic “over.”

“If that’s true, I’m glad. And so why does he want tens of billions of dollars for COVID?” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) told reporters last week, speculating the comments “certainly makes it harder” for more coronavirus funding to be secured.

Earlier this month, the White House asked Congress for more than $22 billion in funding to address what it described as “critical” needs to fund COVID-19 response efforts, including dollars to procure more vaccines, offer free community testing, bolster research, and more.

The White House asked for $4.5 billion in funding to fight monkeypox, including $1.6 billion to strengthen vaccine manufacturing and hundreds of millions to help support state and local efforts, as well provide testing.

But many Republicans also expressed resistance to that emergency request, instead insisting the Biden administration turn to the resources previously allocated.

“In my view, adding additional funding in that area would make it a very heavy lift for myself and other Republicans,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said earlier this month. “There’s ample revenue that’s been provided to the administration to be able to deal with medical emergencies of this nature.”

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) also said earlier this month that Republicans had “zero” interest in fulfilling the request.

“There’s plenty of money still swirling around from previous COVID bills … I mean, four and a half billion for monkeypox. That’s a lot of money. And not sure how they’re gonna spend it all,” he added amid GOP scrutiny over how past COVID-19 funds have been dispersed.

In comments to The Hill earlier this month, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who serves on the of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said the funding is crucial to the nation’s response efforts, but acknowledged some Republicans have “legitimate questions” about funding.

“It’s a very serious issue. We should put funding into it,” Kaine said. “But to the extent that there are, you know, legitimate questions about, ‘Just tell us how we’ve used the aid that’s already out there?’ ‘Is there COVID aid that could be redeployed to this?’ ”

“And maybe the answer to those questions is ‘no,’ but let’s give everybody the info and then have that dialogue,” he said. “And I think some of my Republican colleagues who would be inclined to support, they have some, I think, fairly straightforward questions, that, if we can get them answers, I think they will support.”

Comments / 26

Dar Mason
4d ago

Ain’t that one a peach people in office stealing no can’t be what pockets did that money go into. There all stealing now days

Reply
7
Eric Miller
4d ago

Hey dementia Joe Biden, haven’t you spent us into recession and record inflation enough?!?!? Go to a nursing home where you belong!!!!

Reply(8)
5
Ann Plamondon
4d ago

Slavery is alive and well and our grandchildren for generations to come will be paying for this administration’s debt. When you voted for Biden was this what you wanted.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
John Thune
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Mitt Romney
Daily Mail

30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation

Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Monkeypox#Ne White House#Bills#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Senate#Democrats#Gop#The White House#Republicans
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Brooklyn Lassiter

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
The Hill

The Hill

709K+
Followers
83K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy