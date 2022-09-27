ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years' probation, no tourney ban

By TERESA M. WALKER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPRX1_0iC5JI5400

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban.

The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor.

The Independent Accountability Review Panel put the blame on Memphis failing to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster or educate him better after hiring him as the Tigers' men's basketball coach. The panel also ruled Memphis provided impermissible benefits of meals to athletes and publicity benefits to recruits.

The panel also ruled Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents but decided these were Level II and III violations.

“There would have been no difficulty with with this panel arriving at that conclusion if they had been satisfied that the evidence demonstrated that there was conduct that reached the Level I," IARP administrative officer Hugh Fraser said in a news conference. “But in this case, we did not find that.”

Memphis will be fined $5,000 plus 0.25% of its average men’s basketball budget — based on the average of the program’s last three total budgets. Probation starts Tuesday and runs to Sept. 26, 2025. Memphis also must send at least one member of its Office of Legal Counsel to two NCAA Regional Rules Seminars and inform all prospect men’s basketball recruits in writing that the Tigers are on probation.

Fraser said the panel did not want to punish current Memphis athletes.

“We respect and will fully comply with the IARP’s decision,” said Memphis president Bill Hardgrave, who was hired in November 2021.

The lack of a tournament ban or suspension for Hardaway is key for a program that just ended a long NCAA Tournament drought in March with its first berth since 2014. Hardaway said in a statement that brighter days are ahead and thanked the IARP for making its decision based on the facts.

“We have finally arrived at the end of an extremely challenging period, and I could not be more grateful," Hardaway said. “I would like to thank our players and their families, as well as our coaches and our support staff, for continuing to focus on what we could control as this process lingered.”

The NCAA investigation started in May 2019 and continued into February 2021, with an amended notice of allegations sent to Memphis in July 2021. Fraser noted the pandemic was a contributing factor slowing down the investigation.

The probe began over the recruitment and the short time that James Wiseman spent at Memphis after receiving $11,500 from Hardaway in 2017. That's when Hardaway was coach at East High School in Memphis. He wasn't hired as Memphis' coach until March 2018, and Wiseman committed to the Tigers in November 2018.

The NCAA originally ruled the money wasn’t allowed because Hardaway was a booster for the program. The former NBA All-Star gave $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university’s sports hall of fame named for Hardaway. The IARP noted Hardaway had been helping people in Memphis since first going to the NBA in 1993.

Wiseman played the first game of the 2019-20 season before the NCAA ruled Wiseman ineligible. He played two more games after filing a restraining order against the NCAA.

The IARP says Memphis was informed Oct. 31 that Wiseman and two other athletes were not eligible because they received money from Hardaway after he became a booster. The IARP said Hardaway wasn't told until after the opening game Nov. 5.

The IARP also wants Memphis to vacate all wins and records of the three games Wiseman played with those reflected in Hardaway’s career records.

On Nov. 20, 2019, the NCAA suspended Wiseman for 12 games and ordered him to repay $11,500 in the form of a donation to the charity of choice. Wiseman withdrew from Memphis in December 2019 and now plays for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch, hired Oct. 1, 2019, thanked Tigers’ fans for their patience and support through a “long and arduous process." Veatch also made clear Memphis has enhanced its athletic compliance structure.

“To that end, we are thankful to the IARP for recognizing and reflecting that in its decision,” Veatch said. “As we prepare for a new season, we are all excited and ready to move forward, together.”

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association fined East High School nearly $15,000 earlier this month and ordered the school to forfeit all games Wiseman played in for Hardaway, vacating its 2018 state championship and 2019 state runner-up trophy.

This was only the IARP's second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group’s docket. North Carolina men’s basketball also was put on probation in the IARP’s first decision in December 2021.

Derrick Crawford, the NCAA vice president for hearing operations, said decisions on the remaining four cases will come by early summer 2023 at the latest, since the IARP is coming to a end.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 30. South Panola 34...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Grizzlies unveil new seating level in FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced a newly renovated space at the FedExForum. The space called “Big River Steel Edge” can be found between sections 201-232, and features 34 TVs, and a bar and grill for visitors, according to a press release. Big River Steel Edge...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Louisville, TN
State
Arizona State
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
actionnews5.com

St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place. Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Penny Hardaway
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
SEBRING, FL
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Cheerleader abuse suit includes Memphis-based Varsity Spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments. Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
storyboardmemphis.org

LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on

StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Nba All Star#Tigers#Iarp
WREG

Pedestrian hit, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a passing motorist earlier this morning in Castalia Heights. The victim was struck by a vehicle on Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overturned trailer causing delays on I-240 and Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are advised to find an alternate route as crews work to remove an overturned tractor trailer from Interstate 240 near Lamar Ave. The incident happened around noon on Saturday and crews are still on the scene. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck in the first place. WREG […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WREG

Why it’s so hard to attract grocery stores in parts of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The time it takes you to drive from Memphis to Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s how long it takes one Memphis man to just get fresh, affordable food. James Riley was patiently waiting for a bus with his groceries next to him on a Friday afternoon. Riley said he lives in Smokey City in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis tourists mistaken for bus full of migrants in Massachusetts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A bus full of senior citizens from Memphis was followed for miles by an off-duty National Guard officer after the group was mistaken for illegal immigrants headed to Cape Cod, according to hotel employees and media reports. Eric Zmuda, the manager of the Admiralty Inn and Suites in Falmouth, Massachusetts, said it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy