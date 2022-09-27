Read full article on original website
WHS reserves win tight battle with CMHS
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a tight battle throughout, Wilmington outlasted Clinton-Massie Thursday in junior varsity volleyball action at Brian P. Mudd Court. All three sets were decided by just two points with the Hurricane coming out on top, 27-25, 24-26, 25-23. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 13 points while...
Week 7 Final: Blanchester 50, Williamsburg 32 (updated boxscore)
BLANCHESTER — Pick your poison when it comes to stopping a healthy Blanchester offense. Force BHS to throw and Michael Mulvihill can shred a team to the tune of 438 yards like he did a few weeks ago against Goshen. Force the Wildcats to run and they’ll pile up...
Week 7 Final: Wilmington 48, Goshen 7
GOSHEN — For the fourth straight week, the Wilmington football team had a blowout win. Led by Aiden Price’s three touchdown performance and another sterling effort by the defense, Wilmington cruised to a 48-7 win over Goshen at Jim Brown Stadium Friday night. The SBAAC American Division victory...
John Carroll overwhelms Wilmington College 59-0
WILMINGTON — John Carroll put an end to Wilmington College’s feel-good start to the 2022 season. The Blue Streaks dominated from the opening whistle Saturday in a 59-0 win over the Quakers at Townsend Field on a brisk, breezy afternoon. Baldwin-Wallace was No. 2 in the Ohio Athletic...
Week 7 Final: East Clinton 26, Mississinawa Valley 22 (updated quotes)
UNION CITY — With every reason to buckle under the pressure, East Clinton stood tall in the face adversity and escaped Mississinawa Valley with a 26-22 win Friday night. The Week 7 opponent was originally Fayetteville-Perry but that school dropped football prior to the start of the current season.
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington played to a 0-0 draw Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 1-4-4 overall and 1-2-3 in the American Division. Massie, also fit to be tied in a manner of speaking, is 6-1-6 overall and 2-5 in league...
Quakers rally from 0-2, oust Anderson at Raizk Arena
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit Wednesday to defeat Anderson University 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13 in a non-conference match at Fred Raizk Arena. “It was a whole team win,” WC head coach Sophie Windover said. “We had some players come in and...
Hurricane picks up 4-1 win over Blanchester
BLANCHESTER — Wilmington picked up a 4-1 win over Blanchester Wednesday in non-league tennis on the BHS courts. The Hurricane, 7-10 on the year, had Jenna Pletcher earning her first varsity win at third singles. Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday won at first doubles, their sixth victory in the...
WHS tennis makes it four straight wins
NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington won a close match at first doubles and defeated New Richmond 3-2 Thursday in SBAAC American Division tennis action. Winners of four straight matches, Wilmington is 8-10 overall and finishes 4-6 in the American Division. New Richmond is 2-8 in league play and 7-11 on...
Week 5 Preview: John Carroll at Wilmington College
It’s been 11 years since a Wilmington College football team defeated John Carroll University. And by long I mean … well, take a look. Final scores in the series in recent years, all in favor of the Blue Streaks, have been 50-7, 42-0, 66-19, 72-14, 67-7, 62-14, 69-0, 63-3, 34-7, 44-7, 38-17.
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
1st local caught ‘green-handed’
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Jerry Cole of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located on West Main Street in Wilmington. Buster rarely catches a more diligent recycler — Jerry even removes the...
CHURCH BRIEF
MARTINSVILLE — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will present a program at the Martinsville Church of Christ at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2. This group originated in 2013, and is comprised of men from 20 different congregations in Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. They sing four-part gospel music and hymn arrangements.
State awards 5 stars to New Vienna Elementary students for their progress
LEES CREEK — New Vienna Elementary students and staff received a shout-out in front of the Board of Education for attaining a 5-star rating in the Progress category of the state’s recently released assessments of school districts. The Progress component looks closely at the growth all students are...
WCS superintendent at Rotary
WILMINGTON — Jim Brady, the new superintendent of Wilmington City Schools, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Meeting Room. Brady is a former principal at Clinton-Massie and superintendent of Fayetteville Local Schools. He also served 20 years as...
Music of peace at WC carillon concert
WILMINGTON — Locals and students got a special treat with a free concert with a landmark of Wilmington College. On Wednesday, as part of the Westheimer Peace Symposium, Wilmington College held a carillon concert called “For the Beauty of the Earth.”. The theme for the symposium is “Regenerative...
New Life Clinic Fall Fundraiser Oct. 18
WILMINGTON — New Life Clinic will host its annual Fall Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Wilmington Church of Christ at 909 W. Locust Street. A dessert reception will feature cheesecakes by Mel’s Creations and cookies by Sweet Treats by Emily.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident
HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
Donations for hurricane relief
WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank and Sewell Motor Express are combining efforts to bring disaster relief to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Along with volunteers from the Wilmington Rotary Club and efforts from Matthew 25 Ministries, Liberty and Sewell have placed a 53-foot semi-trailer at Liberty Savings Bank, 2251 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington.
