Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .329; McNeil, New York, .323; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .283; Hoerner, Chicago, .282; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105;...
Detroit 3, Chicago 0
Third Period_1, Detroit, Vrana 1 (Raymond), 1:44. 2, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Raymond), 11:46. 3, Detroit, Raymond 1 (Vrana, Seider), 14:29. Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-18-9_35. Chicago 7-7-7_21. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 3. Goalies_Detroit, Cossa 1-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves), Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-0-0 (14-14). Chicago, Stalock 0-1-0 (35-32). A_15,735...
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Houston 5. 2B_Choi (20), Gurriel (40), Altuve (36). SB_Meyers (2). S_Maldonado (4). Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_2:44. A_37,406 (41,168).
Columbus 2, Washington 1
Columbus101—2 First Period_1, Washington, Protas 1 (Gustafsson, Mantha), 7:01. 2, Columbus, Meyer 1 (Kuraly, Olivier), 12:03. Third Period_3, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Jiricek, Kuraly), 6:46. Shots on Goal_Washington 14-14-7_35. Columbus 6-9-5_20. Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 2. Goalies_Washington, Lindgren 0-1-0 (20 shots-18 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 1-0-0 (35-34).
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
A-walked for Peterson in the 5th. b-struck out for Narváez in the 5th. c-struck out for Wong in the 6th. d-struck out for Leblanc in the 9th. E_Yelich (1). LOB_Miami 2, Milwaukee 9. HR_Burdick (3), off Ashby; Yelich (13), off Nardi. RBIs_Burdick 2 (6), De La Cruz 2 (40), Yelich (55), Urías (45), Caratini (34). SB_Berti (39).
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
DP_New York 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (39), Ozuna (18). HR_Swanson (24), Olson (32). Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz. T_2:54. A_42,561 (41,084).
Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday night. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate...
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
