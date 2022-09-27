Read full article on original website
Miles Teller made his childhood dreams come true as the host of Saturday Night Live. In the Season 48 opener, the Top Gun: Maverick star revealed that as a kid he and his sister would recreate sketches at home including Will Ferrell’s classic Spartans Cheerleaders skit. However, Teller, as an eight-year-old, didn’t play Ferrell’s character but rather that of Cheri Oteri’s because he “had the frame for it” while his older sister took on Ferrell’s role. “I’m so honored to be here. Growing up, me and my family would watch SNL every week,” he said during the monologue. “My sisters and I would reenact some of the sketches and...
SNL Kicks Off ‘Rebuilding Year’ With Disastrous Cold Open Sketch
Following the departure of eight cast members—including big names like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson—over the summer, Lorne Michaels declared Season 48 of Saturday Night Live a “year of reinvention” for the show. And while it’s hard to tell yet what that might mean in practice, the lack of star power could certainly be felt in the first cold open sketch of the fall.They even called in host Miles Teller to play Peyton Manning, who along with Andrew Dismukes’ Eli Manning, delivered play-by-play meta commentary on the show’s inevitable struggles. But the attempt to wink at the situation only...
