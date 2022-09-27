Read full article on original website
Registration open for City of Heath’s Fall Break Camp
HEATH, TX (Sept. 28, 2022) Limited space remains for The City of Heath’s Fall Break Camp, a pilot enrichment program for Kindergarten through sixth grade children. The camp runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 7 in the Community Room at Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive. See flyer for details...
Cooking with Ease: Make the Most of Fall Food Holidays
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) October is an easy month to celebrate. It’s the beginning of fall, State Fair season, high school football, cooler weather. But it also boasts a list of food holidays!. At this point, you may be wondering what a food holiday is. Well, it’s a...
Rockwall Rotary Club shoots for the stars
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) It was a perfect day to raise money and awareness for the Rockwall Rotary Club’s important causes. The club recently held their annual Clay Shoot fundraiser, and raised more than $30,000 to give back to the community as well as to Rotary International causes.
Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Aspasians welcomes everyone to its Fall Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend in Rockwall. Rain or shine, over 200 vendors will be showcased, offering a variety of unique products and experiences. All booth...
Rockwall School of Music participates in National ‘Keep Music Alive’ Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) – For the 7th consecutive year, Rockwall School of Music is partnering with the Keep Music Alive organization in celebration of the national ‘Kids Music Day’. During the week of October 2 – 9, music facilities across the US are joining together to bring the joy of music to the lives of our children.
Adventures with BRN: Journey through a trail of intrigue at ‘Pumpkin Nights’
ARLINGTON, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) Blue Ribbon News was invited to experience Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms in Arlington last night. Members of our team enjoyed a magical journey through pumpkin land with 10-foot-tall jack-o-lanterns, the world’s largest pumpkin guitar, a 40-foot, hand-carved, smoke-breathing dragon, and a cornucopia of photo ops!
Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission announces photography contest winners
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) People, Places & Things served as both the contest theme as well as the categories for judging in the Rowlett Arts and Humanities recent photography contest. To recognize the changing digital photography landscape, the Commission added a new category of Phone images. There were many terrific entries in each category.
Adventures with BRN: Taking the reins for carriage driving lesson
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Laurel Ridge Stables is a gorgeous, tree-lined equestrian facility located on Dexham Road, right off Highway 66 in Rowlett. Trainer Hanna Deviney was gracious enough to host my family recently for a carriage driving lesson. My family loves horses, but we don’t often get the...
Hot off the press: Rockwall County’s Blue Ribbon News October print edition
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) — Below is a digital version of our October 2022 print edition, hot off the press. Our print publication is being delivered this week to about 17,000 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County. Extra copies will be available for pick up (while supplies...
Saying ‘Howdy’ to Big Tex as crane lifts him into place for 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Big Tex is back at the State Fair of Texas for his 70th year, returning to his rightful spot in Big Tex Circle for the annual exposition. Blue Ribbon News was among the special guests and media invited to watch as the iconic 55-foot-tall talking cowboy was hoisted into place Friday morning.
How to throw a Backyard Harvest Festival
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) Want a different way to celebrate the fall season? Host your very own backyard Harvest Festival!. I set up carnival tic-tac-toe using a card table, tablecloth, electrical tape laid out in a grid, and two kinds of pumpkins. Have baskets next to the table for the pumpkins and then play tic-tac-toe as you normally would. Kids will love it!
Drive-by parade planned for Saturday for Rockwall County resident turning 105
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 23, 2022) Look who’s turning 105! The family of Sylvia Johnson invites the entire community to celebrate Sylvia Johnson’s special day with a drive-by birthday parade at 2PM tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 24) at 2622 Cypress Drive, Rockwall 75087 (Ridgecrest neighborhood). Join in the parade or...
D-Day for V-Day: Free dental clinic on Nov. 11 for veterans in Rockwall County
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) As a result of a requested proclamation by the Rockwall Terry Fisher Post #117, Rockwall County Commissioners Court declares Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 as “D-Day for V-Day” in Rockwall County. Dr. Stan Lowrance, of Lowrance Dental in Rockwall, in partnership with Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117, continues to sponsor a program where Veterans in Rockwall County can receive free dental care on Veterans Day.
Rockwall-Heath High School Choir students advance to All-Region
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 22, 2022) A total of 53 Rockwall-Heath High School choir students will advance to the All-Region Choir Competition on Oct. 8 after successful performance at Region 3’s District Round of All-State auditions. Congratulations to the following choir students:. Sam Bailey. Lexie Beaber. Emma Blair. Kaelyn Blank.
Executive Director brings new ideas to Rockwall County Museum
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) The Rockwall County Historical Foundation welcomed Katie Conrad in June as their new Executive Director of the Rockwall County Museum. Conrad is the first to hold this position, since it is a new role initiated by the RCHF this past year. But according to Conrad, she is looking forward to the endless possibilities ahead.
City of Rowlett: Work begins on the Dalrock ‘curve’ Sept 29
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 23, 2022) Safety improvements meant to slow traffic coming into the curve on Dalrock Road just north of the Princeton Road split will begin Thursday, September 29. The project is anticipated to last approximately 2 months. During this time, the northbound lane of Dalrock Road will be...
Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
Chabad of Rockwall County offers no-cost services for Jewish High Holidays
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) With just under a week before the onset of the Jewish New Year, the question of where to attend services is high on the list for many Jewish families and singles. Recognizing the often high price tag attached to the experience, Chabad of Rockwall County is offering their friendly and welcoming services for free for individuals of all ages in the Rockwall Jewish community.
City of Rockwall’s giant American flag is officially flying high
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) The City of Rockwall shared photos of the official flag on social media this morning, writing:. “The American flag is officially up! The City of Rockwall’s patriotic welcome is complete, and flying for all to enjoy. The 50×80’ flag weighs 120 lbs. To ensure proper flag etiquette, eight people lifted the flag and hoisted it into the air. It took about a week to assemble and install the 190’ flagpole, and then a few days to complete electrical and lighting installation to properly display the American flag.”
