Rockwall County, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Rotary Club shoots for the stars

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) It was a perfect day to raise money and awareness for the Rockwall Rotary Club’s important causes. The club recently held their annual Clay Shoot fundraiser, and raised more than $30,000 to give back to the community as well as to Rotary International causes.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Aspasians welcomes everyone to its Fall Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend in Rockwall. Rain or shine, over 200 vendors will be showcased, offering a variety of unique products and experiences. All booth...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

How to throw a Backyard Harvest Festival

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) Want a different way to celebrate the fall season? Host your very own backyard Harvest Festival!. I set up carnival tic-tac-toe using a card table, tablecloth, electrical tape laid out in a grid, and two kinds of pumpkins. Have baskets next to the table for the pumpkins and then play tic-tac-toe as you normally would. Kids will love it!
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

D-Day for V-Day: Free dental clinic on Nov. 11 for veterans in Rockwall County

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) As a result of a requested proclamation by the Rockwall Terry Fisher Post #117, Rockwall County Commissioners Court declares Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 as “D-Day for V-Day” in Rockwall County. Dr. Stan Lowrance, of Lowrance Dental in Rockwall, in partnership with Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117, continues to sponsor a program where Veterans in Rockwall County can receive free dental care on Veterans Day.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Chabad of Rockwall County offers no-cost services for Jewish High Holidays

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) With just under a week before the onset of the Jewish New Year, the question of where to attend services is high on the list for many Jewish families and singles. Recognizing the often high price tag attached to the experience, Chabad of Rockwall County is offering their friendly and welcoming services for free for individuals of all ages in the Rockwall Jewish community.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall’s giant American flag is officially flying high

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) The City of Rockwall shared photos of the official flag on social media this morning, writing:. “The American flag is officially up! The City of Rockwall’s patriotic welcome is complete, and flying for all to enjoy. The 50×80’ flag weighs 120 lbs. To ensure proper flag etiquette, eight people lifted the flag and hoisted it into the air. It took about a week to assemble and install the 190’ flagpole, and then a few days to complete electrical and lighting installation to properly display the American flag.”
ROCKWALL, TX
