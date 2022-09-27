ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.

