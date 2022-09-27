Read full article on original website
Related
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
news9.com
Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police
A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
Ponca City News
Police Blotter
- At 3:23 am on Sept. 28, the reporting party advised there was a group of four subjects screaming in the alleyway at 420 S. Washington. Officers advised the subjects left when they saw them. Unable to locate. Traffic Stop - At 4:03 am, a traffic stop occurred in the...
Stillwater police officer hospitalized after attempting to restrain ‘unruly’ bar patrons
Lieutenant TJ Low with Stillwater Police told KFOR the officer who was injured in this incident is doing much better and has since been released from the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Sept. 26-27
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:22 a.m. police took a report on items stolen from a vehicle at Broadway Plaza. At 9:04 a.m. police arrested a 14-year-old at Po-hi for minor in possession of an intoxicating beverage. At 10:14 a.m. police responded the 1900 block...
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
‘Scared of dying’: Enid mother, daughter fear for their lives after broken protection order
The mother and daughter said things have gotten to a point where neither can go anywhere or do anything without protection.
okcfox.com
Three arrested after 'high risk' search warrant served in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested after a search warrant was served on Thursday. Police said the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team served the warrant at 2700 E. 7th Street after an "extensive investigation." Don Daugherty was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kaynewscow.com
Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties
NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
Multiple Semitrucks, Vehicles Involved In Deadly Noble County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed multiple semitrucks were involved in a large crash Tuesday afternoon. Due to the collision, Interstate 35 has been shut down in both directions near mile marker 211 southbound and mile marker 203 northbound in Noble County. Authorities said four semitrucks, two motor homes and two...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City man convicted in assault case
NEWKIRK — Rodney Ray Colwell, 61, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Colwell was charged on July 20, 2021 with the offenses plus a misdemeanor charge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ponca City News
Services Pending
Patricia Ann Brandenburg, resident of Ponca City passed away Wednesday, September. 28, 2022. She was 77. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematorly.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
KAKE TV
I-35 reopens in northern Oklahoma after fatal crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KAKE) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reopened I-35 following a large and fiery crash that killed at least one person. The crash shut down I-35 near Tonkawa for several hours Tuesday while crews put out the flames and investigated the crash. Troopers say a large grass...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
Ponca City News
Couple celebrates 50 years
Body Mr. & Mrs. Joe Blakey’s to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct 9th, 2022. A celebration in their honor will be held Saturday Oct 8th at Pioneer Park located at 5th & Highland Ave. between 1-4pm. A luncheon will be served to friends and family. Those attending are...
Ponca City News
Parkinson Oklahoma 2022 Blitz comes to Ponca City October 7th
Body The Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance is embarking on its seventh annual Parkinson Oklahoma Blitz in the month of October. The nonprofit group will be delivering inspirational and educational events in 22 cities across the state. On Friday, October 7th, at 2:00pm, Brent LaBiche will present New DBS Technology and...
Ponca City News
WCA students help community
Body Wildcat Academy students visited the pottery exhibit inside of City Central this morning. Students also painted sections of the mural in front of the building. These young adults are part of the City Arts and Ponca City Public Schools art education partnership, brought to you in part by Stuteville Chevrolet Buick GMC Ponca City and other generous donors.
Ponca City News
Naomi Ruth (Hollingsworth) Kahle
Body Naomi Ruth (Hollingsworth) Kahle of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior at the Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell on September 27, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Naomi Ruth Kahle was born on December 8, 1927, to Louie E. and Ruth...
Comments / 0