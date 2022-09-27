Read full article on original website
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Medicare Workshop Oct. 4th In La Pine
According to the Affordable Care Act’s website HealthInsurance.org, enrollment for Medicare in Oregon as of October 2020 stood at 888,963 people—more than 20 percent of the state’s total population. Oregon BHI reports that 45,359 of those people live in Deschutes County, indicating a substantial number of local residents who may have questions when it comes to enrolling in Medicare.
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond School Board Seeks Applicants
The Redmond School District is seeking qualified people to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The board consists of five members elected at large. Those interested must be registered voters and residents of the Redmond School District for one year immediately preceding the appointment. The board’s major...
mycentraloregon.com
Forest Visitor Count Begins
The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland will be conducting “National Visitor Use Monitoring,” a standardized survey process utilized by the Forest Service nation-wide to collect traffic and visitation data. Beginning October 1, 2022, and running through September 30, 2023, contracted employees will be...
mycentraloregon.com
R.E. Jewell Elementary Goes Solar
Friday, September 30 fifth graders at R.E. Jewell Elementary School will take a deep dive lesson into solar energy, learn about how solar energy is generated and get to build their own solar-powered cars as part of a celebration of the school’s new grant-funded solar array. The solar array is expected to produce 56 megawatt hours of electricity annually and is on the roof of the school’s new multi-purpose building funded by the 2017 construction bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycentraloregon.com
Tetherow Hires New Director Of Golf
Tetherow has hired Hunter Hidalgo to serve as the Bend luxury resort’s director of golf. In his role at Tetherow, Hidalgo will oversee all golf operations, course maintenance, golf memberships, and fitness operations. “We are ecstatic that Hunter will oversee what is already a world-class golf operation,” said Nick...
mycentraloregon.com
HSCO’s Holiday Boutique Opens
The holiday boutique inside the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) Thrift Store (61220 S. Highway 97 in Bend) opens Friday, September 30th. This annual reveal is a favorite for new and gently used holiday décor, Christmas trees, collectibles, dinnerware, linens, gifts and more. Shop early for on-trend and...
mycentraloregon.com
Car Crashes Into Ambulance
A vehicle crashed into an ambulance carrying a critical patient on the east side of Bend Thursday. According to Bend Police, at approximately 11:08 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 27th Street and U.S. Highway 20. Upon arrival, officers determined that a Klamath County...
Comments / 0