Friday, September 30 fifth graders at R.E. Jewell Elementary School will take a deep dive lesson into solar energy, learn about how solar energy is generated and get to build their own solar-powered cars as part of a celebration of the school’s new grant-funded solar array. The solar array is expected to produce 56 megawatt hours of electricity annually and is on the roof of the school’s new multi-purpose building funded by the 2017 construction bond.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO