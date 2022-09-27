ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
truecrimedaily

Friend arrested after missing Texas man’s remains are found

SCHERTZ, Texas (TCD) – After the remains of a missing 22-year-old man were found, the friend who last saw him is in custody. On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Jacob Dubois was last seen after telling his girlfriend he was going to meet up with his friend Ethan Beckman, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release. When Dubois didn’t return home the next morning, his girlfriend reportedly called police.
Schertz, TX
Comal County, TX
Schertz, TX
Comal County, TX
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KSAT 12

Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
NewsBreak
WFAA

Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
KSAT 12

Two key witnesses in murder trial give inconsistent testimony

SAN ANTONIO – The mother and teenage brother of a defendant on trial charged with killing his stepfather had different accounts of what happened the night of the incident. Jarren Garcia is on trial for the March 5, 2021, shooting death of Mark Ramos. More than a year later,...
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

