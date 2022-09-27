SCHERTZ, Texas (TCD) – After the remains of a missing 22-year-old man were found, the friend who last saw him is in custody. On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Jacob Dubois was last seen after telling his girlfriend he was going to meet up with his friend Ethan Beckman, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release. When Dubois didn’t return home the next morning, his girlfriend reportedly called police.

