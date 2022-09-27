ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

gene pavlikowski
4d ago

Here’s a novel idea, obey the laws of the country you are entering! Immigration laws are in place for a reason, failure to follow them makes you ILLEGAL!

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Judson, TX
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Pawns#Vineyard#Politics State
PennLive.com

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
RENO, NV
PennLive.com

I intend to vote for Fetterman and Shapiro | PennLive letters

The Republicans, in particular Mehmet Oz, are trying to make much of John Fetterman’s health and the fact that he has been reluctant to debate Oz. Such hypocrites. Doug Mastriano has refused to debate except on his terms, which are so partisan that no reasonable person would agree to them. Mastriano even refuses to give interviews or answer questions except to partisans who are already in his corner (like his hero Donald Trump who only appears before crowds of his supporters who can be counted on to boo and cheer on cue).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Floridians awake to unfathomable damage as storm assessment begins

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the vacation island resorts of Sanibel and Captiva, rescuers flew in on helicopters because the roads from the mainland of Southwest Florida had collapsed into San Carlos Bay. To the south, Fort Myers Beach, once a lively town center of fish restaurants and bars, was reduced to a debris field of concrete blocks, shredded wood and broken tiles, its pier stripped down to a skeleton of pilings.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll

Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast

There’s a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It’s already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report

Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy