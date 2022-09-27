ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

How your vote this November impacts hunger in Oregon

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1hWy_0iC5ImG700

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Hunger Action Month continues at the Oregon Food Bank .

This week, the nonprofit is focusing on the choices voters will make this November that will directly impact hunger and its root causes.

Sunday in McMinnville: Naked man, beer cans, guns

Cecilia Estraviz from Lift Up , a partner with the Oregon Food Bank, shared more details.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 10

Patriot
4d ago

Here’s how it would impact hunger: vote for a candidate who discourages homelessness and creates jobs. Not government jobs, but private sector jobs. With all that extra income, you can feed yourself!!!

Reply
5
Rev Robert
4d ago

Red of course. Democrats have time and time left the American people in the craper I'm 67 years I have nothing but a roof over my head. It breaks my heart when your children call and say they can't afford food And you can't help.

Reply(4)
6
Aaron Hart
4d ago

??? Really? Under democrat control the cost of living, the cost of taxes, the cost of everything has risen.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bee

Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcminnville, OR
Mcminnville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Mcminnville, OR
Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Koin Rrb#The Oregon Food Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Oxygen

Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend

Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’

On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy