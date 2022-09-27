How your vote this November impacts hunger in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Hunger Action Month continues at the Oregon Food Bank .

This week, the nonprofit is focusing on the choices voters will make this November that will directly impact hunger and its root causes.

Cecilia Estraviz from Lift Up , a partner with the Oregon Food Bank, shared more details.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.