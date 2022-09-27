Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Crash causes power outages; damage to Lancaster County homes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Lancaster County has caused over 1,000 residents to lose power, as well as caused electrical damage to homes on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Captain Justin Rhoads of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue, a car struck a power pole in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township sometime around noon.
1,100 people without power in Lancaster after vehicle crash
UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., 13 affected customers remain, according to PPL. The outage is expected to be resolved by midnight. More than 1,100 people are without power in Lancaster County after a vehicle crashed into a pole earlier today. At around noon today, a vehicle crashed into a pole...
Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
WGAL
Apartment building fire in Lebanon County
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
WGAL
Crash under investigation in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
Police are investigating a crash in Manheim Township Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of Harclay Place and Roseville Road just after noon on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say a car struck a untility pole in the 300 block of Roseville Road. Roseville Road in the area of the...
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
wkok.com
Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
skooknews.com
Woman Transported After Crashing into Parked Vehicles in Ashland
A woman was transported to the hospital early Friday after crashing into several parked cars in Ashland. The incident happened just after 3:00am, Friday, when a woman driving a Chevrolet Spark was driving east on Centre Street in Ashland, crossed into the opposing lane, and crashed into 2 parked vehicles in the 600 Block.
Resident Pistol-Whipped In Berks County Armed Robbery: Police
A resident was pistol-whipped during an armed robbery in Berks County, authorities said. It all went down in a house on Hafer Road in Leesport around 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Central Berks Police Department. Two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts broke into the home, and pistol-whipped...
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
skooknews.com
Bark in the Park to Take Place This Sundaydy at Locust Lake
The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks will host "Bark in the Park" this Sunday at Locust Lake. Taking place Sunday October 2, 2022, from 12-4pm at Locust Lake State Park, the event will be a tail-wagging good time, with a ton of special activities booked for human and canine alike.
One hospitalized after dump truck rollover
UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect the correct fire department that responded to the crash. HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hospitalized in Luzerne County after the dump truck he was driving rolled over on Route 11 according to officials. Officials from the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company # 1 tell […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Troopers shoot assault suspect dead outside bar
PLAINS TWP. — An intoxicated Pittston man who reportedly assaulted two people inside Old Tyme Charley’s and attempted to run down
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Northumberland County after a late-night shooting. According to police, Benjamin Anspach opened fire at the Milton Village apartment complex along Mahoning Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say one person was shot through the door to one of...
Pottsville Republican Herald
Vehicle hits trailer on Route 61
A crash occurred in the area of West Bacon Street and the Route 61 Car Wash Thursday afternoon in Pottsville. The accident originated at the West Bacon Street and Route 61 intersection. One vehicle rolled down Route 61 and crashed into a trailer that was stored next to the Route 61 Car Wash.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
abc27.com
State Police investigating inappropriate conduct at Williams Valley High School
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating “inappropriate conduct that occurred” at Williams Valley High School, according to State Trooper Megan Frazer. Due to the individuals involved being juveniles, State Police say the information they can release is limited. The incident is being investigated by...
