Ashland, PA

abc27.com

Crash causes power outages; damage to Lancaster County homes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Lancaster County has caused over 1,000 residents to lose power, as well as caused electrical damage to homes on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Captain Justin Rhoads of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue, a car struck a power pole in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township sometime around noon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
BERWICK, PA
WGAL

Apartment building fire in Lebanon County

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Woman Transported After Crashing into Parked Vehicles in Ashland

A woman was transported to the hospital early Friday after crashing into several parked cars in Ashland. The incident happened just after 3:00am, Friday, when a woman driving a Chevrolet Spark was driving east on Centre Street in Ashland, crossed into the opposing lane, and crashed into 2 parked vehicles in the 600 Block.
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Explosives found in Lycoming County home

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Bark in the Park to Take Place This Sundaydy at Locust Lake

The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks will host "Bark in the Park" this Sunday at Locust Lake. Taking place Sunday October 2, 2022, from 12-4pm at Locust Lake State Park, the event will be a tail-wagging good time, with a ton of special activities booked for human and canine alike.
TUSCARORA, PA
WBRE

One hospitalized after dump truck rollover

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect the correct fire department that responded to the crash. HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hospitalized in Luzerne County after the dump truck he was driving rolled over on Route 11 according to officials. Officials from the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company # 1 tell […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Vehicle hits trailer on Route 61

A crash occurred in the area of West Bacon Street and the Route 61 Car Wash Thursday afternoon in Pottsville. The accident originated at the West Bacon Street and Route 61 intersection. One vehicle rolled down Route 61 and crashed into a trailer that was stored next to the Route 61 Car Wash.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport

LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
LEESPORT, PA

