New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Bluesberry Music and Art Festival returning to Covington

COVINGTON, La. — The Bluesberry Music and Art Festival will celebrate its third year in Covington on Saturday, Oct. 8. The annual event opens at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m at Bogue Falaya Park. Parking will be available at the St. Tammany Justice Center with a trolley...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
WDSU

Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees

HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

WDSU's Heath Allen honored at Children's Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — After working long shifts reporting, Heath Allen always makes sure to take time out and volunteer at the New Orleans Children's Hospital to bring musical cheer to the children. He has been volunteering at the Children's Hospital for over 20 years and has spent over 400...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Preview of St. Tammany Parish Fair

Meteorologist Devon Lucie previews the St. Tammany Parish Fair. The event features rides, food, live bands, dairy cattle show, and other educational programs for children. Enjoy the fair Saturday and Sunday at 1304 N. Columbia Street in Covington. The Fair Association gives back about $25,000 annually to the schools to...
COVINGTON, LA
Person
Emeril
Person
Emeril Lagasse
WDSU

New Orleans to launch Amnesty Late-Fee Program in October

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced the Amnesty Late-Fee Program that will assist eligible residents who have been impacted by the pandemic and have been unable to settle past-due accounts. The city encourages residents with delinquent accounts for parking and camera tickets, sales and hotel/motel...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans non-profit deploying to Florida in Ian's aftermath

NEW ORLEANS — Help from Louisiana continues to pour into areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The latest round of relief comes from New Orleans-based non-profit SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project. Crews spent Friday at the non-profit's warehouse, packing up several trucks with supplies and tools to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Blighted home in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — A vacant Lakeview home has been an eyesore for the past 17 years for residents along Vicksburg Street. Neighbors are concerned the house contains black mold and the abandoned pool is both a safety and health hazard for those who live nearby. And the pool did...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Food Drink
WDSU

Festival Weather Remains for This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Low to mid 80's finish out this weekend for all the great festival events and other SELA activities. Expect a slight warming of 1-2 degrees into the beginning of next week. A few more clouds by Tuesday and Wednesday that remain for the rest of the week. Possibly 85-88° degrees by next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDSU

Comfortable weekend weather

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! A beautiful weekend is underway. Today is sunny and comfortable. High temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday at 81-85 degrees. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Tonight will feature clear skies and cool...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

