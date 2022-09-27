Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Bluesberry Music and Art Festival returning to Covington
COVINGTON, La. — The Bluesberry Music and Art Festival will celebrate its third year in Covington on Saturday, Oct. 8. The annual event opens at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m at Bogue Falaya Park. Parking will be available at the St. Tammany Justice Center with a trolley...
New Orleans man with parents in southwest Florida, puts together supply drive in Irish Channel
NEW ORLEANS — Scott Hedge's parents moved to southwest Florida a few years ago. They were part of the path that Hurricane Ian left devastated. So, Hedge went to work to help his parents and their community. He set up a supply drive at Pete's Out in the Cold...
Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
City of New Orleans honors Heath Allen for his nearly 3 decades of service
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council President and former WDSU anchor Helena Moreno honored WDSU Reporter Heath Allen with a special City Proclamation on the day of his retirement. Moreno visited the WDSU studios to recount her time working with him and his contributions to the city of...
New Orleans Festivals: A list of all the festivals scheduled for the rest of 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Even though the summer months of 2022 are over, the fun continues! With all the different types of activities going on for the rest of the year, there will be fun for everyone to enjoy. New Orleans is widely known for having the best festivals in the country.
Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees
HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
WDSU's Heath Allen honored at Children's Hospital New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — After working long shifts reporting, Heath Allen always makes sure to take time out and volunteer at the New Orleans Children's Hospital to bring musical cheer to the children. He has been volunteering at the Children's Hospital for over 20 years and has spent over 400...
Preview of St. Tammany Parish Fair
Meteorologist Devon Lucie previews the St. Tammany Parish Fair. The event features rides, food, live bands, dairy cattle show, and other educational programs for children. Enjoy the fair Saturday and Sunday at 1304 N. Columbia Street in Covington. The Fair Association gives back about $25,000 annually to the schools to...
New Orleans to launch Amnesty Late-Fee Program in October
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced the Amnesty Late-Fee Program that will assist eligible residents who have been impacted by the pandemic and have been unable to settle past-due accounts. The city encourages residents with delinquent accounts for parking and camera tickets, sales and hotel/motel...
New Orleans non-profit deploying to Florida in Ian's aftermath
NEW ORLEANS — Help from Louisiana continues to pour into areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The latest round of relief comes from New Orleans-based non-profit SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project. Crews spent Friday at the non-profit's warehouse, packing up several trucks with supplies and tools to...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
Blighted home in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — A vacant Lakeview home has been an eyesore for the past 17 years for residents along Vicksburg Street. Neighbors are concerned the house contains black mold and the abandoned pool is both a safety and health hazard for those who live nearby. And the pool did...
New Orleans CAO says Mayor LaToya Cantrell must repay travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' Chief Administrative Officer said Friday that he would enforce the travel policy as it relates to recent travel upgrades made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It follows a ruling by the city attorney that the mayor is considered a city employee. The New Orleans Chief...
Festival Weather Remains for This Weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Low to mid 80's finish out this weekend for all the great festival events and other SELA activities. Expect a slight warming of 1-2 degrees into the beginning of next week. A few more clouds by Tuesday and Wednesday that remain for the rest of the week. Possibly 85-88° degrees by next weekend.
New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
Louisiana National Guard deploys to Florida to assist in Ian recovery efforts
Louisiana National Guard members are on the way to Florida to help in recovery efforts. More than 80 personnel left Slidell Thursday morning to assist with search and rescue operations. Nearly 30 tactical vehicles were also deployed to the hardest hit areas. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has...
Comfortable weekend weather
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! A beautiful weekend is underway. Today is sunny and comfortable. High temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday at 81-85 degrees. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Tonight will feature clear skies and cool...
Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot up the St. Tammany Parish Fair
COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police Department has announced that a juvenile has been arrested for threatening to cause a shooting at the St. Tammany Parish Fair on social media. Police report that they took immediate action to locate the source of the threat, and discovered that it was no...
