Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
Android Headlines
Google Halts Sales Of The Stadia Controller & Games
Sales of the Stadia controller are no more, following an earlier report that Google is shutting down Stadia for good at the start of next year. As a silver lining, anyone who made purchases of Stadia hardware through the Google Store is going to get a refund. So, at least that’s something. And taking that into consideration, it makes perfect sense why Google would stop the sales of the Stadia controller through its Google Store online shop.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Watch 3 & Active 2 Get Wear OS Watch Faces With New Update
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It brings some Samsung Health improvements and a couple of Wear OS watch faces. No, the devices aren’t getting Wear OS. They remain on Tizen OS and will end their life on Samsung’s in-house operating system. But the company is seeding some new watch faces it debuted on the Galaxy Watch 5 series last month.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R Specs Reveal A OnePlus 10T Clone… Almost
The OnePlus 11R specs have surfaced, and they reveal that this phone will essentially be a OnePlus 10T clone. Well, almost. The specs won’t be completely identical, but they won’t be far from it. The OnePlus 11R specs reveal a OnePlus 10T clone… well, almost. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
Samsung Rolls Out October Update To Galaxy S21 FE
The October 2022 Android security patch is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is getting the new security update shortly after the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has yet to detail the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release). The Galaxy S21 FE is currently receiving...
Android Headlines
How To Cancel Your Stadia Pro Subscription
The time has come for some of you to cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. As much as it pains us to keep saying this, Google Stadia is shutting down. Officially, it goes offline on January 18 of 2023. So you do still have to time to play games until the service finds it place among the clouds (sorry) for good in a few months. You can also use your Stadia controllers on other platforms.
Android Headlines
You Can Still Save $100 On The OnePlus 10T 16GB/256GB Model
After almost two months, the OnePlus 10T is finally available. It was announced back in August, and opened up pre-orders in early September. Now you can buy it and have it in your hands within a couple of days. While OnePlus has ended its pre-order promo, Amazon is keeping it going. Knocking $100 off of the 16GB/256GB model. That brings it down to just $649. Also makes it the same price as the 8GB/128GB model.
Android Headlines
How To Get Your Stadia Refund, And What's Eligible
With the Stadia shutdown on the horizon you’re probably wondering how you can get a refund on everything you purchased. Assuming you knew a refund was happening in the first place. The news of Stadia closing is both sad and not entirely unexpected. But even though most of us probably saw it coming, it doesn’t necessarily lessen the sting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
Luna Welcomes New Games For October While Stadia Says Farewell
Well, Stadia may be saying its goodbyes soon, but Luna is still here and Amazon has just announced a new crop of games for October. As the cloud gaming race continues, Luna, the ever-diligent service out of the remaining options, is introducing 9 new games in October for subscribers. As always, these games are spread across the different channels that Luna offers. So how many games you personally can play from the newly added bunch actually depends on which channels you subscribe to.
Android Headlines
Square Home Is An Android Launcher Inspired By Windows
The Google Play Store is packed with Android launchers of all types. From extremely customizable ones like Nova Launcher, and ones with unique approaches, like Niagara Launcher. Well, today, we’re here to check out Square Home, an Android launcher inspired by Windows. Square Home is an Android launcher inspired...
Android Headlines
Windows 11 Android App Support Is Rolling Out To The US & 20 More Markets
Android app support on Windows 11 has started rolling out in 21 more markets. Microsoft announced that the WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) became available for Windows 11 for users to download and thus enable Android app support. Windows 11 Android app support is now rolling out to a ton...
Android Headlines
September Update Live For Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4
Samsung has released the September 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latest Galaxy foldables are a little late to the party as most other Galaxy devices have already received the September update. Some have even made the jump to the October SMR (Security Maintenance Release). But since these are new devices, the company may have had to make some critical optimizations, thus delaying the update.
Android Headlines
Sonos Sub Mini Review: Small but Powerful
The Sonos Sub Mini is the perfect compliment to your Sonos sound bar. Sonos provided us with a Sub Mini for our review. We’ve been using it for roughly two weeks before forming this review. It was used in an existing Sonos setup with the Beam 2 and Sonos One.
NFL・
Android Headlines
Qualcomm VP Believes Smartphone Cameras Will Outgun DSLRs In 3-5 Years
Qualcomm Vice President actually believes that smartphone cameras will outplay DSLRs in 3-5 years. This comes from Judd Heape, which is a Vice President of Product Management for Camera, Computer Vision, and Video at Qualcomm. Smartphone cameras are expected to surpass DSLRs in 3 to 5 years. He has been...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Series Is Already Getting October Update In The US
Samsung has begun rolling out the October 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The Galaxy S22 series is getting the new security update first. The update is live for both carrier-locked and unlocked units in the US, with SamMobile confirming availability on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks. A wider rollout, including the international versions, should follow in the coming days.
Android Headlines
Amazon Confirms Google Pixel 7 Pricing In Europe
Here’s yet another pricing confirmation for the Google Pixel 7. After we saw a leak from Target last week, and Amazon earlier this week in the US. It’s now time for our European brothers to hear about pricing on that side of the Atlantic. And, it looks to be much the same as the Pixel 6.
Android Headlines
Latest Camera Update For Nothing Phone (1) Rolling Out Widely
Nothing is widely rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update to the Nothing Phone (1). The rollout began a couple of weeks back in an incremental manner. As of this week, the new software package that brings a host of new camera features and the latest security patch is available to most users globally.
Android Headlines
Stadia Is Officially Shutting Down, C'est La Vie
Stadia is officially shutting down, Google has confirmed this morning. C’est la vie. This eventual reality has been staring everyone in the face for a while. So this shouldn’t surprise anyone. It also now makes sense why things like the Logitech G Cloud handheld didn’t have Stadia built-in. And why Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed titles were going to be available on Luna, but not on Stadia.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Battery Widget Becomes Even More Useful
The Google Pixel battery widget has now become even more useful, thanks to a new update. It is now showing a time estimate of how long your phone’s battery will last. The Google Pixel battery widget becomes more useful thanks to a new feature. This widget arrived last year...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Tab A8 Gets Android 12 Update With One UI 4.1
Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab A8 is getting the Android 12 update. The affordable tablet launched in December last year is picking up the new Android version along with the Korean firm’s One UI 4.1 custom software. The update is already live across Europe and should soon make its way into other markets, including the US.
Comments / 0