Dansville, NY

Max
4d ago

I love Stony Brook State Park. but it's been closed more than it's been open in the last 5 years. because they are repairing endlessly. and the different kinds of people that go there now it's a filthy place full of garbage and flies.

Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money

Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Gothamist

NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election

A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

