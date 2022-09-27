Read full article on original website
Max
4d ago
I love Stony Brook State Park. but it's been closed more than it's been open in the last 5 years. because they are repairing endlessly. and the different kinds of people that go there now it's a filthy place full of garbage and flies.
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
Food Stamps Schedule: New York SNAP Benefits for October 2022
New York residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits get their payments on different schedules every month, depending on whether they live in New York City or...
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
spectrumlocalnews.com
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sweeter and smaller: Exploring the apple outlook for New York state this year
GASPORT, N.Y. — The fall season, especially in New York, is synonymous with apples. With parts of the state dealing with a drought, does that mean a bite into the fruit will be less juicy and refreshing? Will there even be enough apples to make that beloved cider or donuts?
waer.org
New York State Elm trees at risk due to new exotic pest
New York’s Elm trees are facing a new threat from an exotic pest. The state DEC says the elm zigzag sawfly was detected for the first time at three locations in St. Lawrence county. The pest feeds exclusively on Elm trees and can cause severe defoliation, branch dieback, and...
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money
Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
What Could New York State Winter Natural Gas Prices Look Like This Winter?
Okay, I get it. Fall is officially here. We didn't need a harsh reminder with lower than normal temperatures for the first full day of Autumn. I don't ever recall an abnormally warm day for the first day of spring, do you? It's not fair. Seems like we were just...
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election
A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
