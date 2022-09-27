Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering a walking tour centered on the historic Oak Hill Cemetery and the symbolism contained within. Cemetery monuments and memorials carry with them meaning and context that have become mysterious over time. The Messages from Beyond walking tour of historic Oak Hill Cemetery will explore the cultural symbols, design elements and their meanings found in 19th century cemeteries. In examining the design and symbolism of tombstones, visitors will learn about how personality, career, and social status were incorporated into historical tombstones and cemeteries.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO