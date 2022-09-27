Read full article on original website
City to work with firm to develop conservation plan for Oak Hill Cemetery monuments
The City will work with Pacific Coast Conservation and the Douglas County Historical Society (DCHS) Oak Hill Cemetery Program Committee to develop a conservation treatment plan for select monuments in Oak Hill cemetery. The first phase of the project will commence on Monday, Oct. 3, when the team gathers at...
Discover the significance of symbolism with Oak Hill Cemetery tour
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering a walking tour centered on the historic Oak Hill Cemetery and the symbolism contained within. Cemetery monuments and memorials carry with them meaning and context that have become mysterious over time. The Messages from Beyond walking tour of historic Oak Hill Cemetery will explore the cultural symbols, design elements and their meanings found in 19th century cemeteries. In examining the design and symbolism of tombstones, visitors will learn about how personality, career, and social status were incorporated into historical tombstones and cemeteries.
Jumpstart your meditation practice with Beginning Mindfulness
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Lifelong Recreation division is hosting a class this fall that introduces the basic elements of mindfulness. Beginning Mindfulness is open to those 20 years-old and older. The class is intended to promote mindfulness and a set of skills that have been shown to lower stress, improve health and achieve greater overall happiness.
