Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor's race: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on the issues
In this article, WGAL highlights where Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro, stand on the major issues. DEADLINES: Registration deadline/last day to request ballots. ARE YOU REGISTERED? Find out here. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: Tips for first-time voters/what you need to bring. WHERE TO...
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report
Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pa.
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast
There’s a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It’s already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emergency responders see muzzle flash before gunshot hits ambulance in central Pa.
An unknown assailant shot at an ambulance in Lancaster County in the early morning hours of Saturday Sept. 24. Northern York County Regional Police are searching for that assailant, reporting nobody was injured. The emergency responders were traveling eastbound on Loucks Roud in Manchester Township when they noticed a vehicle...
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
‘I want to travel the world’ – and pick up litter, central Pa. woman says
“I want to travel the world and pick up as much litter as I can,” said Loysville resident Jessica Larraine Ortiz Shull. Alongside her husband, Austin, she has been on a crusade against litter and plastic waste for more than three years now. “I want to show the world how much two people can do.”
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pa. Supreme Court Chief justice Max Baer dies at 74
Pa. Supreme Court Justice Max Baer died Friday night at his home near Pittsburgh at 74 years old, the court announced Saturday. A cause of death was not released but a court news released called it a “sudden passing.”. Justice Debra Todd now becomes chief justice as she has...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New playground added to 150-year-old central Pa. church
Duncannon’s Church of God, which celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sept. 25, built a playground for public use over the summer. The church, at 2 Muhlenberg St., invites all to come and see. The church was formed in 1872, and initially met at the Duncannon School. In 1873 a...
Pennsylvania Task Force deployed to South Carolina to assist with Hurricane Ian’s emergency efforts
The Pennsylvania Task Force was recently deployed to South Carolina to aid in Hurricane Ian’s emergency efforts, according to reports. Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it neared central Florida on Wednesday, dozens of Pa. Task Force members were deployed to the south. This...
Wolf orders flags to half-staff after death of Chief Justice Max Baer: ‘A champion of children’
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Supreme Court Justice Max Baer. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Baer’s interment, which has not yet...
A message for Harrisburg leaders as children die: Do something! | Opinion
When a 15-year-old is violently killed in any community, our leaders must stand up, collectively, and give voice to the sadness and trauma wrought by such violence and useless death. In such moments, our leaders must rise and tell us what they will do to seek out the causes of...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0