Detroit 3, Chicago 0
Third Period_1, Detroit, Vrana 1 (Raymond), 1:44. 2, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Raymond), 11:46. 3, Detroit, Raymond 1 (Vrana, Seider), 14:29. Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-18-9_35. Chicago 7-7-7_21. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 3. Goalies_Detroit, Cossa 1-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves), Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-0-0 (14-14). Chicago, Stalock 0-1-0 (35-32). A_15,735...
Buffalo 24, Miami (OH) 20
BUFF_Snyder 1 run (McNulty kick), 10:49. M-OH_FG Nicholson 35, 3:23. BUFF_FG McNulty 43, 7:07. M-OH_A.Smith 3 run (Nicholson kick), 3:55. M-OH_FG Nicholson 22, :58. BUFF_J.Marshall 15 pass from Snyder (McNulty kick), :31. A_18,615. M-OHBUFF. First downs1619. Total Net Yards359278. Rushes-yards38-24034-90 Passing119188. Punt Returns1-02--2 Kickoff Returns3-361-12 Interceptions Ret.1-171-51 Comp-Att-Int14-26-119-35-1 Sacked-Yards Lost2-150-0.
Fire beat Cincinnati, clinching playoff berth for NYC
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jhon Durán scored twice to build a three-goal lead, and the Chicago Fire beat Cincinnati 3-2 on Saturday night in a result that clinched a playoff berth for defending champion New York City. Durán scored in the 56th and 75th minutes, both with assists from...
Columbus 2, Washington 1
Columbus101—2 First Period_1, Washington, Protas 1 (Gustafsson, Mantha), 7:01. 2, Columbus, Meyer 1 (Kuraly, Olivier), 12:03. Third Period_3, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Jiricek, Kuraly), 6:46. Shots on Goal_Washington 14-14-7_35. Columbus 6-9-5_20. Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 2. Goalies_Washington, Lindgren 0-1-0 (20 shots-18 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 1-0-0 (35-34).
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
A-singled for Aranda in the 9th. b-lined out for Walls in the 9th. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Houston 5. 2B_Choi (20), Gurriel (40), Altuve (36). RBIs_Y.Díaz (57), Peña (58). SB_Meyers (2). CS_Arozarena (12). S_Maldonado. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez); Houston 5 (Altuve, A.Díaz, Bregman, Alvarez...
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
A-walked for Peterson in the 5th. b-struck out for Narváez in the 5th. c-struck out for Wong in the 6th. d-struck out for Leblanc in the 9th. E_Yelich (1). LOB_Miami 2, Milwaukee 9. HR_Burdick (3), off Ashby; Yelich (13), off Nardi. RBIs_Burdick 2 (6), De La Cruz 2 (40), Yelich (55), Urías (45), Caratini (34). SB_Berti (39).
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
DP_New York 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (39), Ozuna (18). HR_Swanson (24), Olson (32). Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz. T_2:54. A_42,561 (41,084).
Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday night. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate...
Brewers blow lead, chance to tie Phils for wild-card spot
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Milwaukee Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams...
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
