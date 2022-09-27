ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

High School Football PRO

Colquitt, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Randolph-Clay High School football team will have a game with Miller County High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
COLQUITT, GA
High School Football PRO

Brunswick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
BRUNSWICK, GA
famuathletics.com

Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee lost its charm

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Waycross Journal-Herald

Ware County Teen Maze

Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
WARE COUNTY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student. Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday. His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Moore’s passing...
ALBANY, GA
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Darien, Georgia Revisited

Lots of my readers probably get the Harris Teeter weekly emails and they have a feature, “Meet our Fishermen.” And when it comes to shrimp specials, lots of the time they feature one Boone or another up in Darien, Georgia. Darien is only about an hour north of us by distance but it is decades away from Fernandina in time frame. It is still a small coastal fishing town, with active shrimp, clam, sturgeon and other fisheries in full operation, if you know where to look and are lucky to time it right.
DARIEN, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County

Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Emergency Management update on Hurricane Ian

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is still intensifying but the forecast has shifted significantly to the East since Monday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Tallahassee continue to stress that there could still be slight shifts in either direction before the storm makes landfall.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS

OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
OCILLA, GA

