ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmPJQ_0iC5IQn100

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch on Sept. 23.

Police said Diego James Gettler was arrested on Monday for attempted second-degree kidnapping.

Arrest documents obtained by FOX31 showed that Gettler’s parents went to police after they saw the surveillance photos. They believed their son was the suspect in the investigation.

Gettler is accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl outside of the school around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

10-year-old escapes alleged abduction at Thornton’s STEM Launch

The victim said she was waiting at the school in the 4th and 5th grade waiting area after her mom dropped her off. She told police that the suspect asked her if she attended the school and started walking toward her, which made her feel uncomfortable, according to arrest documents.

After that, police said the victim told them she tried to walk away but the suspect grabbed her and covered her mouth as she tried to scream. She then ripped off a mask the suspect was wearing, and he appeared spooked and ran away, according to arrest documents.

Gettler was booked into the Adams County Jail. Formal charges will be presented to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

Former child caseworker scrutinized in new report

If you have any other information about the suspect or incident, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 16

Chris Isaacson
4d ago

Unless he gets enough time to keep him in prison until he dies, he will do it again when he is released. I wonder how many kids he has violated. I'm guessing she would not have been his first victim.

Reply
14
Kathy Rodriguez
4d ago

yes thank you Jesus he was caught he needs to be locked away for a very long time that little girl is probably terrified now to go to school lock him up

Reply
13
Blah Blah Blaahhhh
4d ago

I applaud his parents for turning him in I know it wasn't easy but it was definitely the right thing to do!

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

1 deceased, 1 in custody following pursuit and crash

There is a high police presence near 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, according to a tweet by the Aurora Police Department. A pursuit led to an eventual crash between suspects. Police reportedly fired gun shots. One person died and another is currently in custody. An officer was hurt during the pursuit and crash, but is likely to recover, according to authorities.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect charged with kidnapping incident in Thornton

A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
THORNTON, CO
denverite.com

Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thornton, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Thornton, CO
City
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Abduction#Violent Crime#Stem Launch#The Metro Denver Crime St
CBS Denver

Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta

Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Englewood Police arrest murder suspect running with rifle

Englewood Police have arrested a man they say was running down a residential street with a rifle after responding to calls of shots fired.The calls came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday near South Elati Street and West Radcliff Avenue.When officers arrived, they saw a man running west along Radcliff carrying a rifle. They took him into custody without incident before investigators found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once she's been identified and her family notified.Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately provided.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
highlandsranchherald.net

One death, one hospitalization following Lone Tree shooting

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, is 800-273-8255. U.S. residents can also connect to the lifeline by dialing 988. The Colorado Crisis Services, a statewide behavioral health crisis response system, is available 24 hours. People can call 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255. A Sept. 29...
LONE TREE, CO
Westword

Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run

Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

68-year-old woman killed in Englewood shooting identified

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area near South...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police officer shot in Broomfield

Broomfield police rushed to the intersection near Sheridan and Midway just after 4 p.m. Thursday after a Denver police officer was shot. Several police vehicles were seen at the location, with crime scene tape blocking off the intersection and surrounding areas.Copter4 flew over the scene which stretched for hundreds of feet from the intersection. A witness who lives near the scene told CBS News Colorado that he heard 4 gunshots after his dogs started barking. "I said get to the basement there's a shootout up front," said witness Bill McGee. "I saw that the one suspect was lying in the street and...
BROOMFIELD, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy