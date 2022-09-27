Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch on Sept. 23.

Police said Diego James Gettler was arrested on Monday for attempted second-degree kidnapping.

Arrest documents obtained by FOX31 showed that Gettler’s parents went to police after they saw the surveillance photos. They believed their son was the suspect in the investigation.

Gettler is accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl outside of the school around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The victim said she was waiting at the school in the 4th and 5th grade waiting area after her mom dropped her off. She told police that the suspect asked her if she attended the school and started walking toward her, which made her feel uncomfortable, according to arrest documents.

After that, police said the victim told them she tried to walk away but the suspect grabbed her and covered her mouth as she tried to scream. She then ripped off a mask the suspect was wearing, and he appeared spooked and ran away, according to arrest documents.

Gettler was booked into the Adams County Jail. Formal charges will be presented to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

If you have any other information about the suspect or incident, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

