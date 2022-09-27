ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 18

MOUNT VERNON — The Sept. 26 Knox County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments on Monday. Those indicted include a former Knox County Sheriff's deputy and his wife. Danial R. Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth C. Bobo, were indicted on charges of engaging in corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies. Additional charges include telecommunications fraud and complicity to telecommunications fraud, third-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of credit card, second-degree felonies; and complicity to telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning

A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
wqkt.com

Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County

Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Knox County, OH
Knox County, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion

Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
MARION COUNTY, OH
#Knox County Sheriff
wktn.com

Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam

The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
MARION, OH
ycitynews.com

Name released in fatal Thursday night crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a Dresden man killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash. Jason Lynn, 46-years-old, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jires with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, first responders were alerted about a crash along SR-586...
DRESDEN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot a man who was trying to enter a home. Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the village, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect was at her home, in violation of a protection order, and that she was hiding for her safety.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Woman Accepts Plea Deal in Common Pleas Court Tuesday

An Upper Sandusky woman changed her plea in Hardin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She was indicted earlier this year on multiple charges including...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Perry County

Jackson Towship – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday,September 27, at approximately 2:01 PM. The crash occurred on State Route 668 in Jackson Township, Perry County. A black 2017 Ford Explorer operated by Tera Binkley, age 44,...
PERRY COUNTY, OH

