Knox Pages
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 18
MOUNT VERNON — The Sept. 26 Knox County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments on Monday. Those indicted include a former Knox County Sheriff's deputy and his wife. Danial R. Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth C. Bobo, were indicted on charges of engaging in corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies. Additional charges include telecommunications fraud and complicity to telecommunications fraud, third-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of credit card, second-degree felonies; and complicity to telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning
wqkt.com
Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County
Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
whbc.com
A Tuscarawas County Domestic Dispute leads to the death of the Suspect
A 43-year old man is dead following a domestic dispute in Mineral City yesterday morning. According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell Everett Martin died at the scene. Deputies say a woman called police because a man at her home, who she had a protection order against, was trying to get inside. She was hiding.
wktn.com
Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion
Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
wktn.com
Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam
The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
18-year-old woman dies after crashing into horse-drawn buggy in Knox County
ycitynews.com
Name released in fatal Thursday night crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a Dresden man killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash. Jason Lynn, 46-years-old, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jires with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, first responders were alerted about a crash along SR-586...
Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call
wktn.com
Woman Accepts Plea Deal in Common Pleas Court Tuesday
An Upper Sandusky woman changed her plea in Hardin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She was indicted earlier this year on multiple charges including...
Ohio man arrested after high-speed chase
Kaylen Gabbidon, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County
MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car
Grove City police said Martinez and Faris are facing several felony charges, including felonious assault. Authorities said the officers involved were released from the hospital after treatment.
WHIZ
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Perry County
Jackson Towship – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday,September 27, at approximately 2:01 PM. The crash occurred on State Route 668 in Jackson Township, Perry County. A black 2017 Ford Explorer operated by Tera Binkley, age 44,...
Police: Man shot during dispute outside Meijer near Columbus
GROVE CITY — A man is injured after a dispute outside of a Meijer near Columbus led to a shooting on Saturday afternoon, Grove City Police tell our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. The shooting took place just before 4:00 p.m. at the Meijer on London Groveport Road...
