Read full article on original website
Related
Get smart with Smarties to win candy and celebrate National Smarties Day
The pastel-colored roll candy Smarties have been around for almost 75 years. More than 2 billion of the candies are made every year and the company says its machines run 24 hours a day in two factories. In honor of the iconic candy, Smarties Candy Company has created National Smarties...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0