ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALA

ALEA experiencing Driver License Division network outage

By ALEA
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Updated 1:51 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License System (LEADS) is currently functioning for both in-person and online services.

______________________________________________________________________________

MONTGOMERY, Ala . – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is currently experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners are unable to process any in-person Driver License transactions statewide, however, online services are still available.

The restoration of the network is currently unknown. ALEA’s Driver License Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.  “Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for individuals, groups and families to get outside and enjoy our state’s natural beauty,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud to award these funds and create more opportunities for Alabamians and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation in our beautiful state.”  Governor Ivey awarded the grants from funds made available by the Federal Highway Administration’s...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.  The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Seniors: Prepare now for Medicare’s Open Enrollment period

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Medicare’s Open Enrollment is rapidly approaching, and now is the time to prepare. Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. During this time, changes may be made to various aspects of Medicare Advantage and Part D drug coverage.  Medicare enrollees receive an Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) letter from their insurance companies each September to let them know what changes may affect their plan for the following year. Premiums can increase, provider coverage can change, dental premiums may change and there may be changes to which prescription drugs are covered under current plans.   “Just as your...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s Emily Abney among select group urging Congress to make cancer top priority

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Sept. 13, more than 600 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones from all 50 states and nearly every congressional district united in Washington, D.C., as part of the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Leadership Summit and Lobby Day (LSLD).    The select group of ACS CAN volunteers, who were among some of the first people back in the Capitol to meet with lawmakers since the pandemic, is urging Congress to take specific steps to make cancer a national priority and help end a disease that still kills roughly 1,670 people a day in...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy