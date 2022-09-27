ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay
4d ago

Come Halloween, the best thing to do, is to throw away any candy such as these. This is out of control, and this administration will not address this issue.

Esther Starr
4d ago

lol so this year we have people putting drugs in candy but who the hell gives away their drugs let me know ...last year it was edibles...my old butt went trick r treating to see and I got none so there's that

Shadow Figure
4d ago

It's another scare tactic. drug dealer's don't give away free drug's. These kind of thing's get posted every year before Halloween

Related
Fox News

Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

The DEA says they have found “rainbow” fentanyl in at least 21 states. NBC News’ Kate Snow spoke with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram about the latest trend that she says is a ploy by drug cartels. (Update: This video has been updated to include a statistic on the amount of powdered fentanyl seized by the DEA in addition to fake pills.)Sept. 26, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer

An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
IOWA STATE
rolling out

Popeyes employees called police on customer buying food for homeless man

ATLANTA — Jo Ortega just wanted to do the right thing. The Georgia State University senior was picking up a Doordash order one night at Popeyes when she saw a homeless man, Jazz Reese, nearby who said he was hungry. When Ortega attempted to order a two-piece meal for Reese, the Popeyes employees wouldn’t serve her and called the police on the student.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police

Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
