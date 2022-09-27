Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Damage to Florida, Carolinas continues to be surveyed as Hurricane Ian marches on
Search and rescue teams have been deployed throughout the areas affected by Hurricane Ian as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Florida to survey the damage.
Hurricane Ian response: I-75 in Florida closes, cutting off key supply route
A portion of I-75, a critical Florida thoroughfare, was closed due to flooding from the Myakka River. The closure cut off a key supply route after Hurricane Ian.
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis says Hurricane Ian 'biggest disaster' in Florida history
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis discusses the impact of Hurricane Ian on the state of Florida as officials work to help the Sunshine State recover.
Hurricane Ian: Florida personnel go door to door warning of possible levee break in Sarasota County
Florida authorities are warning residents of a possible levee break in Sarasota County. A notification alerted that there was a potential of 15 feet of flood water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VP Kamala Harris says hurricane recovery should take 'equity' into account
Vice President Kamala Harris caused a stir Friday after she said the administration would take 'equity' into account when providing disaster relief to communities in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
Arizona signature referendum attempt to thwart school choice fails to get signatures needed for ballot
An Arizona organization failed to gather enough signatures to freeze a school choice program from taking effect and putting it on the 2024 ballot.
GOP-led states sue Biden administration in response to student loan handout plan
Six GOP-led states are suing the Biden administration over its plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obama judge slaps down Stacey Abrams' election lawsuit in state Biden labeled ‘Jim Crow 2.0’
A federal judge sided with the state of Georgia in a lawsuit filed by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams challenging the constitutionality of its election practices. "Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the VRA," U.S. District Judge Steve Jones,...
Arizona judge denies Planned Parenthood plea to suspend ruling that halts all abortions
On Friday, a judge in Arizona decided to reject a plea from abortion rights groups to suspend an earlier ruling that banned abortions as they intend to formally appeal the decision.
Tennessee Gov. Lee new law enforcement recruit video features officers who fled Dem-run California, New Mexico
Republican Gov. Bill Lee renewed a nationwide pitch to join Tennessee Highway Patrol, releasing a video featuring officers who left agencies in Democrat-run California and New Mexico.
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
MSNBC's Joy Reid accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of using racist, segregationist tropes when warning looters not to invade homes of Hurricane Ian survivors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia mom and substitute teacher files lawsuit after being fired over religious beliefs
Lindsey Barr spoke out about the books her children were being read in the school library, and said she was fired because of it. Now she is suing.
Michigan man charged in connection to shooting of elderly pro-life volunteer
A Michigan homeowner was charged Friday after shooting and injuring an 84-year-old pro-life woman who was canvassing door-to-door against a ballot measure.
Karl Rove: DeSantis won't 'rise to the bait' of Democrats by politicizing Hurricane Ian
Karl Rove praised how Gov. Ron DeSantis has handled preventing Hurricane Ian from becoming political amid criticism from Democrats on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Fetterman addresses stroke, targets Dr. Oz at Pittsburgh rally: 'Every now and then I might miss a word'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman used his stroke recovery to target his Republican opponent during a rally Saturday, joking that he has an excuse for his verbal mix-ups while mocking Dr. Mehmet Oz's viral mispronunciation of a grocery store chain. "As you know, I had a stroke," Fetterman told...
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
California pushes a 'woke, cartoonishly progressive' political agenda: Kevin Kiley
California state Rep. Kevin Kiley explained the underlying causes behind his state's woke, progressive, leftist political agenda on "The Ingraham Angle."
Department of Justice seeks expedited appeal of special master appointment from 11th Circuit
The DOJ is seeking an expedited appeal of the decision to appoint a special master to review documents taken by the FBI during its search of Mar-a-Lago.
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
Fox News
828K+
Followers
6K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0