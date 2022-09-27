ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Police are investigating a double-shooting in which one person was killed.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Atlantic City police responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue for reports of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were provided medical treatment and transported to the emergency room.

One of the men, Malae Johnson, 19, of Mays Landing, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crimereporting/ and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.



