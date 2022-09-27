Governor's Masthead Governor Lamont Leads New England Governors in Urging Congress To Approve Supplemental Aid Package for Home Heating Assistance

Read full article on original website
Governor Lamont Statement on Challenge to Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban
Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League seeking to repeal Connecticut’s assault weapons ban:. “Connecticut’s law banning assault weapons was adopted in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook tragedy as part of a bipartisan effort...
Senior Living Expert Says Pay Now To Ensure Quality Care Later
Connecticut has one of the highest costs for nursing home care in the nation. For those who want to enjoy living near family and friends as they age, Assisted Living Services, Inc. encourages older adults to plan now during Long-Term Planning Month in October. “The ideal age to start planning...
