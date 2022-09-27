ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395ZMR_0iC5GiE900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeXb1_0iC5GiE900
Geneva, Switzerland.

Boxun Liu / EyeEm / Getty Images

  • Switzerland is the best country in the world, according to a US News & World Report analysis.
  • The analysis was created in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
  • More than 17,000 people around the world took part in the project.

Switzerland has been named the best country in the world, according to a US News & World Report analysis .

The nation was ranked highly for its quality of life and voted the most business-friendly country in the world.

The US made the list as the fourth-best country overall, up from sixth in 2021. The country ranked highly for cultural influence and entrepreneurship and was voted the most powerful country in the world. However, it didn't make the top 20 for quality of life.

To create the rankings, US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Countries were scored on 73 pre-agreed attributes, such as quality of life or social purpose, by more than 17,000 people from around the world between April 30 and July 13.

Carlo Bastasin, a nonresident senior fellow in The Brookings Institution's Foreign Policy program, told US New s: "From a financial or industrial point of view, some of the major companies intermediating raw materials – oil, for instance – are based in Switzerland."

He added the country may also benefit from its traditional perception of neutrality during international conflicts, despite Switzerland recently breaking its neutral stance to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The top 10 countries are as follows:

  1. Switzerland
  2. Germany
  3. Canada
  4. United States
  5. Sweden
  6. Japan
  7. Australia
  8. United Kingdom
  9. France
  10. Denmark
Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 88

Billy Willy
3d ago

The country has free education, free healthcare and high wages. You can be diagnosed with cancer and be treated the very next day. The children eat breakfast and lunch in schools free as well. So yeah I'd say there the best as well

Reply(21)
26
DaleM
4d ago

Small business friendly maybe but what has Switzerland or Canada developed in the last 20-,30 years? who do other countries turn to support or defense? And it also happens to be the preferred destination of immigrants from around the world?

Reply(5)
6
Jimtom Sanders
4d ago

The US has more freeloaders in just a couple states as Switzerland has in total population, easy to think you're quality of life is better when you rely on those countries defense

Reply(9)
4
Related
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Us News World Report#Foreign Policy
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central Asia is a version of rock-paper-scissors. Russia employs military power, Turkey along with moderate Islam...
POLITICS
Business Insider

4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Business Insider

641K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy