Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Maysville Habitual Offender Charged with Reckless Homicide After Hitting Flagman in Lewis County, Kentucky
TOLLESBORO, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 29, 2022, KSP Post 8, Morehead, received a call for assistance with a single vehicle fatal collision in Lewis County. The collision occurred on KY 57 at approximately 8:40 am. Through the investigation, Troopers determined Allen...
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Suspect connected to Pomeroy homicide investigation apprehended
POMEROY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10 p.m. 9/30/22. Investigators said a person of interest connected to a homicide in Pomeroy has been taken into custody. Wayne Leib, 40, of Pomeroy was apprehended Friday night on Laurel Street, deputies said. Deputies report they were called to a home on Spring...
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
WKYT 27
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pike County murder trial: Family tearfully recounts the day of the homicides
The trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 resumed Friday, after proceedings were canceled the day before for a reported illness.
wchstv.com
Structure fire destroys mobile home in Putnam County
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A structure fire in Putnam County claimed a mobile home Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a residence on Armor Road in Poca about 7 a.m. to find a fully-involved blaze, according to the Nitro Fire Department. First responders reported the home was not occupied at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/28/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Runyon, 40, of Grayson, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
Ohio group arrested for kidnapping and assault after man found covered in blood
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Three people have been arrested for kidnapping and assault in Wheelersburg, Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday about a man walking down State Route 140 that looked like he was beaten up. They say the man was covered in blood. The […]
1 injured in Huntington crash involving bus
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured. The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. There is no word yet on what caused the crash
q95fm.net
One Person Confirmed Dead After Shooting in Greenup County
According to the Kentucky State Police, Emergency crews this morning were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley. It has been confirmed one person was killed in the shooting but no further details have been released at this time.
mountain-topmedia.com
Two charged in meth conspiracy
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
‘A Ha!’ Moment at Walmart Linked Wagner Family to Pike County Massacre, Trace Evidence Examiner Testifies
Nearly four years after prosecutors revealed their theory that members of the Wagner family wore gym shoes purchased from Walmart to carry out the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, those shoes and the impressions they left were shown to a jury in Pike County, Ohio.
WLWT 5
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
Comments / 0