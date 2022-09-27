ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Greenup County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Greenup County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WKYT 27

Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
#Shooting#Violent Crime
wchstv.com

Structure fire destroys mobile home in Putnam County

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A structure fire in Putnam County claimed a mobile home Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a residence on Armor Road in Poca about 7 a.m. to find a fully-involved blaze, according to the Nitro Fire Department. First responders reported the home was not occupied at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 9/28/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Runyon, 40, of Grayson, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Huntington crash involving bus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured. The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. There is no word yet on what caused the crash
HUNTINGTON, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Two charged in meth conspiracy

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

